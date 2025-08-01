GTA Online weekly discounts are often a great way to make new purchases while saving tons of money. These in-game sales feature some of the best content in-game, usually including cars, aircraft, weapons, and businesses. Rockstar always runs new discounts every week, and the latest weekly update is no different.
Till August 6, 2025, up to 50% discounts can be claimed in the latest weekly event. Let’s quickly check every item available in the sale this week.
Latest GTA Online weekly discounts include Warrner HKR, Swinger, and more (August 1-6, 2025)
Here’s a list of everything that players can grab right now at discounted prices in the game:
- BF Surfer Custom (40% off)
- Canis Seminole Frontier (40% off)
- Bravado Verlierer (40% off)
- Invetero Coquette BlackFin (40% off)
- Överflöd Entity XF (40% off)
- Ocelot Swinger (40% off)
- Vulcar Warrener HKR (40% off)
- Annis Euros X32 (40% off)
- Vapid FMJ (40% off)
- Annis Euros (40% off)
- Vapid Ratel (40% off)
- HVY Barrage (40% off)
- Buckingham Volatus (40% off)
- Combat Shotgun (40% off) – Plus benefits this month
- Acid Lab (30% off)
- Special Cargo Warehouses (30% off)
- Darnell Bros. Garment Factory (30% off)
- Stun Gun (30% off) – Gun Van
The fact that the GTA Online Garment Factory is featured makes it one of the best weekly sales of all time.
What should you pick first from the latest GTA Online weekly discounts? (August 1-6, 2025)
When you want to buy new stuff in Grand Theft Auto Online, it’s always recommended to get yourself a new ride first, and Överflöd Entity XF is one such vehicle that shouldn’t be missed. It is a two-seater hypercar that looks like a real-life Koenigsegg CCX.
In terms of performance, the Entity XF can reach a top speed of 122.25 mph (196.74 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:01.678. This level of performance allows you to complete most missions and race events with ease. You can also use this supercar as a getaway vehicle where speed and handling are both necessary.
Till August 6, 2025, the Entity XF can be purchased from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom for the discounted price of $477,000.
