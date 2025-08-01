GTA Online weekly discounts are often a great way to make new purchases while saving tons of money. These in-game sales feature some of the best content in-game, usually including cars, aircraft, weapons, and businesses. Rockstar always runs new discounts every week, and the latest weekly update is no different.

Ad

Till August 6, 2025, up to 50% discounts can be claimed in the latest weekly event. Let’s quickly check every item available in the sale this week.

Latest GTA Online weekly discounts include Warrner HKR, Swinger, and more (August 1-6, 2025)

Ad

Trending

Here’s a list of everything that players can grab right now at discounted prices in the game:

BF Surfer Custom (40% off)

Canis Seminole Frontier (40% off)

Bravado Verlierer (40% off)

Invetero Coquette BlackFin (40% off)

Överflöd Entity XF (40% off)

Ocelot Swinger (40% off)

Vulcar Warrener HKR (40% off)

Annis Euros X32 (40% off)

Vapid FMJ (40% off)

Annis Euros (40% off)

Vapid Ratel (40% off)

HVY Barrage (40% off)

Buckingham Volatus (40% off)

Combat Shotgun (40% off) – Plus benefits this month

Acid Lab (30% off)

Special Cargo Warehouses (30% off)

Darnell Bros. Garment Factory (30% off)

Stun Gun (30% off) – Gun Van

Ad

The fact that the GTA Online Garment Factory is featured makes it one of the best weekly sales of all time.

Also Check: New Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles

What should you pick first from the latest GTA Online weekly discounts? (August 1-6, 2025)

Ad

When you want to buy new stuff in Grand Theft Auto Online, it’s always recommended to get yourself a new ride first, and Överflöd Entity XF is one such vehicle that shouldn’t be missed. It is a two-seater hypercar that looks like a real-life Koenigsegg CCX.

In terms of performance, the Entity XF can reach a top speed of 122.25 mph (196.74 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:01.678. This level of performance allows you to complete most missions and race events with ease. You can also use this supercar as a getaway vehicle where speed and handling are both necessary.

Ad

Till August 6, 2025, the Entity XF can be purchased from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom for the discounted price of $477,000.

Also Check: GTA V cheats PS4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More