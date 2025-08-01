GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (August 1 to 6, 2025)

There’s a brand new GTA Online event currently live in Los Santos, which allows Salvage Yard owners to get their hands on a new set of vehicles. Till August 6, 2025, three new Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles can be stolen and sold to Yusuf in exchange for money, making it one of the best ways to make money if you own this business. By selling all three, up to $750,000 can be earned.

Let’s quickly check what these vehicles are and learn some details about each of them.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles this week include Invetero Coquette BlackFin, and two others (August 1 to 6, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update has added these vehicles to the Salvage Yard missions of the week:

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #1: Invetero Coquette BlackFin

Mission:

The Invetero Coquette BlackFin is a two-seater classic sports car that Rockstar added with the Ill-Gotten Gains Part 2 update. It resembles a 1956-1957 Chevrolet Corvette (C1).

Unlike the Bravado Banshee GTS, the Coquette BlackFin can go up to a top speed of 115.00 mph (185.07 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:09.135.

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #2: Annis Euros

Mission:

The Annis Euros is a two-seater sports car that greatly resembles the real-life Nissan 300ZX (Z32). The developers added this to the game with the Los Santos Tuners update.

In terms of performance, the Annis Euros can reach a maximum speed of 117.25 mph (188.70 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:04.040.

3) Grand Theft Auto Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #3: Obey Omnis

Mission:

Lastly, there’s the Obey Omnis, the two-seater compact rally vehicle whose appearance is inspired by the real-life Sport Quattro S1 E2 Group B rally car. It debuted with the Cunning Stunts update.

According to popular creator Broughy1322, the Obey Omnis possesses a top speed of 113.25 mph (182.26 km/h) and completes one lap in 1:06.399.

Also Check: 3 big things coming to GTA 5 Online, as per leaks

The next set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles will be available on August 7, 2025.

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More