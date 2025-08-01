GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (August 1 to 6, 2025)

There’s a brand new GTA Online event currently live in Los Santos, which allows Salvage Yard owners to get their hands on a new set of vehicles. Till August 6, 2025, three new Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles can be stolen and sold to Yusuf in exchange for money, making it one of the best ways to make money if you own this business. By selling all three, up to $750,000 can be earned.
Let’s quickly check what these vehicles are and learn some details about each of them.
GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles this week include Invetero Coquette BlackFin, and two others (August 1 to 6, 2025)
The latest GTA Online weekly update has added these vehicles to the Salvage Yard missions of the week:
1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #1: Invetero Coquette BlackFin
Mission:
The Invetero Coquette BlackFin is a two-seater classic sports car that Rockstar added with the Ill-Gotten Gains Part 2 update. It resembles a 1956-1957 Chevrolet Corvette (C1).
Unlike the Bravado Banshee GTS, the Coquette BlackFin can go up to a top speed of 115.00 mph (185.07 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:09.135.
2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #2: Annis Euros
Mission:
The Annis Euros is a two-seater sports car that greatly resembles the real-life Nissan 300ZX (Z32). The developers added this to the game with the Los Santos Tuners update.
In terms of performance, the Annis Euros can reach a maximum speed of 117.25 mph (188.70 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:04.040.
3) Grand Theft Auto Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles #3: Obey Omnis
Mission:
Lastly, there’s the Obey Omnis, the two-seater compact rally vehicle whose appearance is inspired by the real-life Sport Quattro S1 E2 Group B rally car. It debuted with the Cunning Stunts update.
According to popular creator Broughy1322, the Obey Omnis possesses a top speed of 113.25 mph (182.26 km/h) and completes one lap in 1:06.399.
Also Check: 3 big things coming to GTA 5 Online, as per leaks
The next set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles will be available on August 7, 2025.
Also Read:
- Did GTA 6 get delayed again
- GTA V cheats PS4
- GTA 5 cheats PS3
- GTA 5 cheat codes Xbox One
- GTA 5 Taxi Work
- Featured Series
- Vapid FMJ
- Vapid Winky
- Vapid Aleutian
- GTA 6 Premium Edition