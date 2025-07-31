Should you buy Vapid FMJ in GTA 5 Online in 2025?

Despite the availability of hundreds of vehicles in GTA 5 Online, the Vapid FMJ is the one that trends online every now and then. This two-seater supercar looks like a 2017 Ford GT. Rockstar Games added it to the game almost a decade ago with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony DLC update. However, it’s now 2025, and one may wonder if the supercar is still worth buying.

Simply put, yes, the Vapid FMJ is still worth owning in GTA 5 Online thanks to its elegant design and incredible performance.

This article further shares everything there is to know about the vehicle.

Vapid FMJ in GTA 5 Online: Design review

As mentioned, the FMJ in GTA 5 Online is essentially a 2017 Ford GT, especially when we look at its side profile, rear quarter arches, hood scoops, and wheel rims. However, some parts of the supercar seem to be inspired by other automobiles:

Aston Martin Vulcan – Front fascia, grille, and headlamps

– Front fascia, grille, and headlamps Ferrari 488 – Rear fascia, especially the taillights

Overall, the vehicle has a wedge-shaped profile, and some of the highlights of its design are

Front body

A large carbon-fibre splitter.

Bumper lip bearing a large intake.

Set of modern headlights or LED strips.

Dual intakes on the hood.

Side body

Exit vents.

Large intakes.

A set of carbon-fiber strips on the side skirts.

A curved windshield.

Colored rear-view mirror sheels.

Slanted upper fins.

Narrow engine bay with slatted vents.

Rear body

A large rear spoiler featuring a brake light.

A set of outer circular marker lights.

A set of inner C-shaped brake lights.

Unlike other vehicles in GTA Online, the Vapid FMJ has a dedicated interior featuring a more compact dial cluster with a speedometer, tachometer, and fuel gauge unit.

All of this makes the Vapid FMJ one of the best-looking cars in the game from both outside and inside, which can’t be said for many. Now, let’s quickly check what’s under its hood.

Vapid FMJ in GTA 5 Online: Performance review

The Vapid FMJ is powered by a twin-cam V8 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. According to the testing done by popular analyst Broughy1322, the supercar can go up to a top speed of 125.50 mph (201.97 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:01.428.

This level of performance immediately makes it one of the fastest non-HSW cars in GTA 5 Online, even in 2025. Not only is it fast enough to complete missions, but it also beats other competitors in certain race events.

Moreover, the FMJ is known for its excellent turning radius and traction. Players can often take corners at incredible high speeds without any issues.

Final Verdict

The Vapid FMJ is a great ride for players who like supercars. In fact, it is currently available at a 40% discounted price, allowing players to save tons of money too. Players can buy it from Legendary Motorsport for as low as $1,050,000 as part of the latest GTA Online weekly update.

