5 GTA Online purchases to avoid this week (Aug 1-6, 2025)

With the most recent GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games released new discounts and benefits for all players. While you should check out all the new changes, it is best to be cautious before spending money. A majority of the discounts and offers this week are centered around vehicles. Therefore, motorheads should do proper research before purchasing anything.This article lists five things that you should totally avoid spending money on in GTA Online this week.Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.Stun Gun, Acid Lab, and 3 other things to avoid buying in GTA Online this week (Aug 1-6, 2025)1) Stun GunThe Stun Gun is one of the worst possible downgrades in GTA Online. While it is a useful small weapon in Grand Theft Auto 5, Rockstar Games significantly changed its stats in the multiplayer mode. The weapon’s damage, cost, and reload time have been increased. While the first one is a good change, the other two directly impact its effectiveness.After the recent GTA Online weekly update, the Gun Van is offering a 30% discount on the Stun Gun. However, you should avoid it and opt for other handguns instead. Do note that the game will automatically provide you with a temporary Stun Gun whenever needed.2) Dinka LSCM Jester RRThe new version of the Jester is technically a downgrade (Image via Rockstar Games)Even though the Jester is one of the oldest and most popular car series in GTA Online, the Dinka LSCM Jester RR (released in December 2024) is surprisingly underwhelming. The vehicle has only Tuner customizations and is much slower than its predecessors.Here are the top speeds of all Jester cars:Jester - 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h)Jester (Racecar) - 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h)Jester Classic - 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h)Jester RR - 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h)LSCM Jester RR (Widebody) - 118.25 mph (190.30 km/h)The latest model is currently featured in the Luxury Autos showroom. However, considering its performance, you should avoid buying it.3) Acid LabThe Acid Lab is currently available at a 30% discount. However, no matter how much the price gets reduced, it is not worth spending money on.The primary reason is that Rockstar offers the Acid Lab (along with the MTL Brickade 6x6) for free if you complete the First Dose missions. Therefore, you should always try to get this business through this method.The only times you should spend your money in this regard are to get the Acid Lab upgrades and customize the Brickade 6x6 truck and the Maibatsu Manchez Scout C delivery bike. These things will improve the productivity of your business.Also read: GTA Online may soon require age verification, suggests data miner4) Canis Seminole FrontierThe Canis Seminole Frontier is an old SUV in GTA Online with a very underwhelming performance output. The vehicle’s top speed is only 100.00 mph (160.93 km/h), and it takes 1:16.326 minutes to complete a lap. Moreover, it has no modern customization options.Even though Rockstar is offering a 40% discount on the price tag, you should avoid it. Instead, you can check out the Vapid Aleutian SUV, which is not only more stylish but also has modern upgrades.5) BF Surfer CustomThe BF Surfer Custom is not worth the investment (Image via Rockstar Games)The BF Surfer Custom is a hippie van in GTA Online that doesn’t come in handy in important situations, such as races, missions, or while fleeing from danger. Its top speed is only 69.75 mph (112.25 km/h), which is even slower than the scooters in the game.Therefore, despite the 40% discount, you should not purchase it. Instead, you should try your luck with the Podium Vehicle and the Prize Ride in GTA Online, as they can be acquired for free.Also check out:Should you buy Vapid FMJ in GTA 5 Online in 2025?10 ways to make the most out of GTA 5 Online in 2025