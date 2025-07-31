GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (July 31 to August 6, 2025)

With new weekly updates, there is always a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle to collect, and this time is no different. Till August 6, 2025, one can obtain a Vapid Winky for free by winning it on The Lucky Wheel. It is a three-seater off-roader that many old-school car collectors can appreciate. On the other hand, there’s a Vapid Aleutian to win as this week’s Prize Ride.

However, one may wonder if these rides are worth getting in 2025. That’s why this article shares some important details about the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle as well as the Prize Ride of the week.

New GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Design and performance (July 31 to August 6, 2025)

The newly released GTA Online weekly update has brought the Vapid Winky back in the limelight as the newest Podium Vehicle. The vehicle is mostly known for its resemblance to the Willys MB and Ford GPW. Car enthusiasts can also find some resemblance to other classic rides, including the Willys M38A1 and Ford M151.

In terms of performance, the Vapid Winky can achieve a top speed of 115.87 km/h (72.00 mph). It also takes about 1:32.158 to complete a lap on average. While its performance doesn’t make it worth owning, it’s still a great vehicle for collectors, as not many vehicles are quite like the Winky.

Furthermore, it is an off-roader with an AWD drivetrain, so one can easily travel through rough terrain with it. The GTA Online Podium Vehicle can also be purchased directly from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for $1,100,000- $825,000.

GTA 5 Online Prize Ride of the Week: Design and performance (July 31 to August 6, 2025)

This week’s Prize Ride is Vapid Aleutian, a four-seater SUV that Rockstar added with The Chop Shop DCL in 2023. The SUV mainly looks inspired by the real-life fourth-generation Ford Expedition (U553). There are also some resemblances to the following automobiles:

Third-generation Ford Everest (U704/UB) – Front fascia, including headlights, bumper, and grille

Fifth-generation GMC Yukon (GMT1UG) – Rear bumper and tail lights

When it comes to performance, the Aleutian can reach a top speed of 182.26 km/h (113.25 mph) and complete one lap in about 1:12.989. The SUV can also be purchased directly from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,835,000.

The next GTA Online Podium Vehicle will be revealed on August 7, 2025.

