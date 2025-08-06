  • home icon
GTA Online Community Combat Series: Everything known so far

By Suyash Sahay
Published Aug 06, 2025 19:17 GMT
GTA Online Community Combat Series
We look at the new GTA Online Community Combat Series (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has just announced GTA Online Community Combat Series, an expansion to the existing Community Series. For those unaware, Community Series includes various jobs crafted by players and was featured officially by the publisher. This serves as a great way for members of the GTA community to showcase their creative skills and for others to enjoy them as fresh content.

The newly announced Community Combat Series will soon be added to the title, alongside the Community Race Series, another expansion of the player-created jobs category. The latter will debut on August 7, 2025, whereas the former will arrive in the future.

With that said, let's look at everything we know so far about the GTA Online Community Combat Series.

Here's what has been shared about the GTA Online Community Combat Series so far

Rockstar Games has informed players that the GTA Online Community Combat Series playlist will feature jobs such as Deathmatches, King of the Hills, and Survivals.

Not much else has been revealed yet, but given the nature of these jobs, we can expect the upcoming playlist to be action-packed and competitive. Here's some context on each of these match types:

  • Deathmatches: Eliminate and outlast your opponents as an individual or as a member of a team.
  • King of the Hills: Contested between individuals or teams. The objective is to hold checkpoints longer than your opponents.
  • Survivals: Defend your checkpoint against enemy NPC waves as an individual or a team.
It is worth noting that the playlist will be available in rotation with the Community Race Series. Hence, those interested will have to remain alert so as not to miss out.

What is the GTA Online Community Combat Series release date?

Rockstar Games has not specified an exact release date for the Community Combat Series just yet. That being said, the developer states that the Community Race Series will be added first, on August 7, 2025, and eventually replaced by the Combat Series in future weeks.

GTA Online Community Combat Series: Other things to note

The R* Community Series Varsity Jacket (Image via Rockstar Games)
The R* Community Series Varsity Jacket (Image via Rockstar Games)

Creators whose jobs get selected for the GTA Online Community Series will be gifted an exclusive clothing item - the R* Community Series Varsity Jacket. The apparel will be gifted to players whose jobs have been selected in past Community Series as well.

For those wondering, these jobs can be created using GTA Online's Creator tool. Rockstar advises making them simple yet fun to have a better chance of being featured. Moreover, the creations must be tagged with #communityseries for better visibility.

