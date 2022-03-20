5 best GTA Online PvP tips for beginners

GTA Online is a massive game even today, almost a decade after its launch. This is mainly due to the online aspect of the game. Every lobby is stacked to the brim even today.

PvP is an aspect of the game that has a love-hate relationship with gamers. Some gamers play it to engage in PvP activities while others simply hate it.

The most common PvP clashes occur between griefers and regular players in Grand Theft Auto Online. Try-hards also enjoy and indulge in the PvP to boost their KD Ratio.

Avoiding these two types of players is nearly impossible so might as well learn how to PvP. This article talks about essential PvP tips for beginners.

PvP beginners could use these 5 tips in GTA Online

5) Protective Gear

The PvP in the game mainly revolves around armed and vehicular combat. As far as armed combat is concerned, players generally use assault rifles, snipers and RPGs.

There may not be protective gear available to block RPG damage, but for guns, the game does have some options. For starters, one should always be stocked up on body armor (super heavy armor available at Ammu-Nation).

Secondly, gamers can buy helmets at clothing stores. Some of them also come equipped with nightvision lenses.

4) Always One-up MK2 and Jet Griefers

This point deals more with vehicular combat rather than armed. More often than not, new players are bound to find themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place. This refers to situations when they are being griefed by jets or MK2s and have the choice to either try fighting back or find a new session.

When this happens, gamers should first of all try and find overhead cover, so that getting a clear shot will be difficult for the jet griefers. As far as the MK2 is concerned, if done right, a proximity mine dropped from a vehicle can do the trick. These things have a crazy range and should not be underestimated.

3) Use cover smartly

Using cover efficiently is key to PvP (Image via Sportskeeda)

This point may sound pretty obvious as GTA Online is not the first game with cover mechanics, but one can still be seen engaging in PvP while standing out in the open.

Using covers in PvP really increases the level of difficulty for the opponent. If used correctly, covers can also be used for ambushes. Popping in and out of cover makes it unpredictable.

2) Use the best weapons

GTA Online features a lot of weapons, probably too many. This could make the process intimidating for newer players. There are only a few great weapons in the game though.

Most PvP players stick to a simple loadout that features an all-round utility and max damage. The guns to always have are the Heavy Sniper MK2 with explosive rounds (for vehicular griefers), Combat MG, Special Carbine with the dual drum mags and Assault Shotgun.

1) Never take the Easy Way Out (EWO)

EWO-ing in GTA Online is a try-hard and griefer tactic (Image via Movie Cultists)

The Interaction menu does feature an option to Kill Yourself. Clicking this sees the character shoot himself/herself in the head. PvP tryhards and griefers take this to the next level and do not let their opponents kill them. They kill their characters (via sticky bombs, rpgs, etc) to avoid awarding the figure.

This is a sad tactic used by many to stop their opponents from getting the kills. This is heavily looked down upon and all these players receive is hate. Don't be the EWO guy.

