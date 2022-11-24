5 best GTA Online game modes to play with friends

GTA Online is a multiplayer game that provides the best experience when played with friends. While the heists have become a meta of the popular title, Rockstar Games has also released some unique game modes that players can thoroughly enjoy.

Each game is designed with distinct gameplay and execution to ensure a unique experience. While having close friends is a big advantage in these game modes, solo players can enjoy them with strangers and other solo players.

This article lists five multiplayer game modes GTA Online players can enjoy with friends.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Street races, Deadline, Hasta La Vista, and two other game modes that GTA Online players should try with their friends

1) Street Race Series

Street races are some of the best multiplayer games to play with friends. GTA Online has a plethora of vehicles, most of which can be used in races. The Street Race Series is a part of the Land Races in the game, and each race mission can have two to eight players.

Rockstar Newswire defines the Street Race Series as:

“...bruising competition on creative tracks built on the streets of some of Los Santos’ most scenic neighborhoods, complete with shortcuts that are as much about risk as they are reward.”

The game mode unlocks at level 1, allowing low-level players to compete in races. Currently, the series features seven races held in various locations and with varying track lengths.

2) Slasher

Slasher is one of the most popular Adversary Modes in GTA Online. It is an improved version of the classic Hide-and-Seek game but with a unique twist.

Players are split into two groups: the Hunted and the Slasher. For the first three minutes, the Slasher is given a shotgun to eliminate the Hunted, who only have a flashlight for defense. After that, the remaining Hunted are given shotguns to kill the Hunter.

It provides a thrilling experience that can be enjoyed by two to eight players in GTA Online. There are currently eight missions in the Slasher series, three of which are distinct from the others.

3) Sumo Remix

Sumo Remix Adversary Mode is one of the most captivating vehicle games in GTA Online. As the name implies, players participate in sumo wrestling only with vehicles. Rockstar Games describes the game mode as follows:

“...be in the safe zone when the timer runs out - or prepare to overheat, permanently…”

During the mission, two to sixteen players are placed on an elevated platform over the map and must remain in safe zones when the timer runs out. While doing so, they must push other players' cars out of the safe zone to win. The game mode is thrilling, and GTA players will undoubtedly have a good time with their friends.

4) Hasta La Vista

Hasta La Vista is one of Arnold Schwarzenegger's most famous quotes from Terminator 2: Judgment Day. With inspiration from the film, Rockstar Games created the Hasta La Vista mission, which allows four players to reenact the famous chase scene between a semi-truck and a motorcycle.

Two players are given semi-trucks, while the other two are given bicycles. It is one of the most fun game modes in GTA Online, where you can troll and eliminate friends who are on bicycles. However, the roles are reversed after one round, and other players drive the trucks.

5) Deadline

Deadline Adversary Mode allows you to ride Tron bikes and leave colorful trails in your enemies' paths to obstruct their route. If a player touches another player's trail, their bike will explode. They cannot completely stop the bikes as it causes the same reaction.

However, Rockstar offers a solution to counteract other players. The official Newswire reads:

“Use Boost to speed ahead and cut off your opponents, slow down time with Zoned for precision movement, or leap your opponent’s light trail with Hop.”

Deadline Adversary Mode in GTA Online requires two to four players and lasts until one player is left on their bike.

