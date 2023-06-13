5 new cars released with GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update, ranked

The GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update is officially released worldwide, and Rockstar is ensuring everyone enjoys it. The DLC has added tons of new content ranging from never-before-seen upgrades to a completely new set of missions. However, car enthusiasts can rejoice as the update immediately released fresh sets of wheels to the game.

Let’s look at five brand-new cars added to GTA Online as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Declasse Walton L35, Vapid Ratel, and more new GTA Online cars released today with San Andreas Mercenaries update

5) Maibatsu MonstroCiti

Maibatsu MonstroCiti is one of the brand-new GTA Online cars added to the Off-Road category of vehicles. The overall design of this two-door competition SUV seems to be inspired by the famous Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution 1997-99 (V55W).

The MonstroCiti is also eligible to receive Imani-Tech upgrades, allowing players to install a Remote Control Unit and a Missile Lock-On Jammer on it. Players can get it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,485,000. However, GTA+ members can get it for free as part of the monthly bonuses and perks.

4) Declasse Walton L35

Declasse Walton L35 is another addition to the GTA Online cars catalog with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. The vehicle first appeared in Vice City. However, its new iteration is based on the real-life 1991-1993 Chevrolet S-10.

The stylish SUV is also classified as an off-road pickup truck and offers tons of customization options. Here’s how much damage it can resist with 100% armor:

RPG/Grenades – One

Homing Launcher – Two

Tank Cannon – One

Explosive Rounds – Two

Anti-Aircraft Trailer – One

The Walton L35 is available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,670,000.

3) Vapid Clique Wagon

Vapid Clique Wagon is one of the new two-seater wagons added as part of the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update. It has been categorized as a muscle car in the game, the design of which seems to be based on the real-life 1951 Ford Country Squire.

When it comes to performance, here are some in-game statistics to provide an overview of the driving experience:

Speed – 63.31

Acceleration – 49.50

Braking – 11.67

Handling – 63.03

Vapid Clique Wagon can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a cost of $1,202,000.

2) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is a brand-new sports car added today as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. The two-door grand touring car is heavily inspired by the real-life Ferrari Roma, with some elements imbibed from Toyota Crown Sport and Ferrari 599 GTO.

Like the Maibatsu MonstroCiti, the Itali GTO Stinger TT is also compatible with Imani Tech upgrades, and players can install a Missile Lock-On Jammer or a Remote Control Unit via the Agency Workshop. While the actual performance hasn’t been tested yet, the vehicle seems fit to participate in races throughout Los Santos.

Interested ones can visit Legendary Motorsport and get the sports car for a price tag of $2,380,000.

1) Vapid Ratel

Vapid Ratel is one of the best cars in GTA Online, added today with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. It is a two-seater Baja racing off-road vehicle inspired by none other than the modified iteration of Race Wheels Australia Pro Buggy.

The vehicle performs pretty well for an off-roader, and players can expect a fast yet satisfying driving experience. It can be fully customized with tons of modifications available from Los Santos Customs or Auto Shops. Here are some of its performance statistics:

Speed – 76.73

Acceleration – 85.50

Braking – 10.67

Handling – 66.42

The Vapid Ratel is available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,873,000.

Rockstar Games has also promised more new cars which will be added as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries drip-feed content starting next week.

