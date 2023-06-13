How much does new F-160 Raiju jet cost in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update?

The new San Andreas Mercenaries update was made available for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online on all platforms today, June 13, 2023. Along with six engaging campaign missions, Rockstar Games introduced a few new vehicles. However, the F-160 Raiju, the latest combat aircraft, has garnered most of the attention. Unfortunately, the vehicle costs a fortune, and despite its Trade Price, players will have to spend a lot of in-game cash to acquire it.

Nevertheless, it has certain features that make it worth the investment. In that regard, here is how much the new F-160 Raiju jet costs in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

The new F-160 Raiju jet costs almost seven million dollars in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

The new combat aircraft is quite expensive (Image via YouTube/TGG)

The all-new Mammoth F-160 Raiju is incredibly expensive, costing $6,855,000 in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update. It is listed on the Warstock Cache and Carry website, which is the source for all the armored and weaponized vehicles in the game.

Fortunately, players can reduce the cost to some extent by unlocking its Trade Price. For this, they must complete the On Parade mission in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

It is the third of six campaign missions and allows players to test-ride the F-160 Raiju jet. Once successfully completed, players must only pay $5,141,250 to acquire the new combat aircraft in GTA Online.

While its price tag is indeed very high, the new fighter plane packs features that somewhat justify the cost. The Mammoth F-160 Raiju boasts an intimidating design inspired by the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II and the Northrop YF-23 real-life aircraft.

The F-160 Raiju in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Raiju can also land and take off vertically like a helicopter, thanks to its VTOL feature. Not only does this help in those aspects, it also lets the aircraft hover in the sky, which makes aiming at enemies much easier.

Among other features in the new fighter plane is the Stealth Mode, which keeps it invisible on radars and hidden from Anti-Aircraft Systems.

Regarding performance, the new F-160 Raiju has achieved perfect scores in Speed, Acceleration, and Brakes categories. Furthermore, it is also considerably durable. Here is the amount of explosives required to destroy a Raiju jet:

Homing Launcher/Oppressor Missiles/Jet Missiles - Three

- Three RPG/Grenades/Sticky Bomb/MOC Cannon - One

- One Explosive Rounds - Two

- Two Tank Cannon - One

- One Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20MM FLAK - One

Such an impeccable combination of speed, strength, and utility is only available in the best planes in GTA Online. Hence, those with sufficient funds can definitely go for the new F-160 Raiju. However, they must also own a Hangar to store it.

