How to complete Unconventional Warfare mission in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries (Project Overthrow)

Unconventional Warfare is the fifth mission in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online San Andreas Mercenaries' Project Overthrow. The objective of this quest is to liberate a hostage from the clutches of the corrupt Merryweather Security forces. Since it looks like there will be a fair bit of struggle involved in this mission, you must pack sufficient firearms in your arsenal.

It seems that the events of this DLC update have significantly damaged the notorious private military firm so far. Hence, they are attempting to hit back at the Los Santos Angels. Here's how to complete GTA Online's Unconventional Warfare mission in San Andreas Mercenaries' Project Overthrow.

Rescue Avi Schwartzman to complete Unconventional Warfare mission in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries (Project Overthrow)

Suppressed weapons are recommended for this mission (Image via YouTube/TGG)

The primary objective of the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries Project Overthrow mission, Unconventional Warfare, is to rescue Avi Schwartzman. He is being held at the NOOSE headquarters, where you must break in stealthily at night.

Unlike other San Andreas Mercenaries missions, you will be flown to the destination here. Pack as many stealth-based weapons as possible and stock up on snacks stored inside the Avenger on the way. Once you get there, head towards the loading bay of the aircraft and jump outside.

Snacks inside the Mammoth Avenger (Image via YouTube/TGG)

Pick a vacant spot to land in the NOOSE headquarters and move towards the entrance marked with a yellow icon on the mini-map. Avoid stepping inside the guards' viewing cones to stay undetected, just like in the Cayo Perico Heist. You can also neutralize them using silenced weapons.

After entering the facility, make your way to Avi, marked with a blue human icon. There will be many guards inside, who you must neutralize while being discrete.

However, the alarm eventually gets raised upon trying to escape with the hostage. Use the servers as cover and take down the guards in your way while heading towards the exit. Continue to do so when outside and go to the GTA Online Avenger parked close by.

You can also use one of the Merryweather vehicles at the facility to reach the aircraft quicker.

Avenger Turret Gun camera (Image via YouTube/TGG)

However, the mission isn't over even after you get Avi Schwartzman to the Avenger. There is a system malfunction, and now you must defend your team from inbound enemy aircraft.

Use the Avenger turret guns and weapons for this purpose until the aircraft gets fixed. This will take some time, so keep destroying all the adversaries that show up. Once this is done, the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries mission, Unconventional Warfare will be completed.

