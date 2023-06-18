GTA Online's 10-year anniversary: Everything leaked so far

GTA Online was originally released in 2013 on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Since then, the game has gone has become available on two newer generations of consoles, becoming extremely popular on them. The title is set to turn a decade old later this year, and it looks like Rockstar Games is planning to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

However, the studio is yet to offer an official announcement regarding this. Thankfully, dataminers and leakers have revealed in-game items tied to the occasion ahead of time. These were added to the title with the recent San Andreas Mercenaries update and have generated some buzz within this title's community. That said, let's take a look at everything leaked about GTA Online's 10-year anniversary so far.

Outfits and everything else leaked for GTA Online's 10-year anniversary so far

More Single Player Outfits!

In the build-up to GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update, Rockstar Games vaguely mentioned upcoming celebrations in one of its Newswire posts. However, the 10-anniversary festivities weren't addressed by them. But dataminers soon leaked several clothing items set to arrive later this year.

They were found in the San Andreas Mercenaries update's game files and were themed around the title's 10-year anniversary. There will seemingly be a "GTA V Anniversary" section added in clothing stores, where players will be able to get outfits based on the game's protagonists. Here are some of these items' names:

The Homie (Franklin Clinton)

(Franklin Clinton) The Retired Criminal (Michael De Santa)

(Michael De Santa) The Groupie (Trevor Phillips)

Apart from protagonist-based outfits, weapon tints themed around Michael, Franklin, and Trevor have also been uncovered after the latest GTA Online update was released.

Employee of the Month Finish - Franklin Clinton

- Franklin Clinton Uncle T Finish - Trevor Phillips

- Trevor Phillips Suede Bucks Finish - Michael De Santa

Rockstar Games will also be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year in GTA Online

It looks like Rockstar Games will also be celebrating its 25th anniversary, along with Grand Theft Auto Online's 10th birthday. As per leaks, the studio will add new apparel under another new category, "Rockstar Anniversary," at clothing stores.

The following are the names of the leaked items for this section:

Rockstar Says Relax

Rockstar Silver Jubilee Tee

Rockstar Lion Crest Tee

Rockstar NY Hoodie

Rockstar V Neck

Red Skull V Neck

Interestingly, on June 13, 2023; a T-shirt named "??? Tee" was added and then removed from the game's files on the same day. It boasted a graphic framed by numeric codes related to English letters.

If put into a number decoder, it says "ONE DAY WILL REVEAL ALL." What is Rockstar teasing

The meaning of these codes was decoded to be "ONE DAY WILL REVEAL ALL." Whether this phrase is linked to an official GTA 6 reveal or the current game's 10th anniversary is unknown.

Besides the aforementioned leaks, the content for an upcoming Halloween event was also datamined. There will seemingly be a ghost-hunt event and Halloween-themed apparel that will be added to the game. However, since all of this is based on unofficial information, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

