5 best businesses in GTA Online (November 2023)

Rockstar Games has added several businesses to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online over the last decade. Establishing one often requires a hefty investment, but they can emerge as a stable source of in-game income.

Some are pretty easy to operate, whereas others can be a grind. While there is freedom of choice, investing in only the most profitable businesses is the best approach.

Additionally, Rockstar raises their payouts temporarily via weekly updates, which can help players make a lot of money.

That said, with the number of options in hand, one can get a little overwhelmed. So, this article will assist players by listing the five best businesses in GTA Online in November 2023.

Note: This article is subjective, and the list reflects the author's opinions.

Celebrity Solutions Agency and 4 other best businesses in GTA Online (November 2023)

1) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab, despite being one of the newest businesses in the game, has turned out to be among the best. It is incredibly easy to run and can be acquired for much cheaper than other ventures.

The best way of acquiring an Acid Lab is by completing all the First Dose missions in GTA Online. This will grant access to the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck for free. Next, players must only pay $750,000 to set up the Acid Lab in it.

Supplies can then be sourced by completing resupply missions or purchased for up to $60,000. Selling a full batch of acid can reward over $200,000, which is increasable via installing upgrades.

2) Celebrity Solutions Agency

The Celebrity Solutions Agency is a must-own business in the game. Its properties are pretty expensive, but Rockstar Games has discounted them by 40% through November 8, 2023.

Post getting one, players can complete Security Contracts to generate revenue. The Agency also has a VIP Contract, which involves a few story missions and pays $1,000,000 upon completion.

The Agency's vehicle workshop (an optional upgrade) is the only place where users can install Imani Tech upgrades to compatible vehicles like the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec.

Interestingly, the latest GTA Online weekly update has made it the Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle.

3) Nightclub

The GTA Online Nightclub is another business that can be operated quite easily. All players need to do after owning this business are Nightclub Management missions. Completing them increases the Nightclub's popularity, and maintaining it at a high level is necessary for minting the most bucks.

The Nightclub also features a Warehouse, which works in tandem with some of the other businesses owned by players and can be used to earn extra income.

Since Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to be set in Vice City, Nightclubs can be a great fit in the sequel as well. That said, Rockstar is yet to reveal the GTA 6 release date.

4) Hangar

The Hangar wasn't a very lucrative business initially, but Rockstar rolled out some changes over the years, which have made it among the best in-game. It runs on the principle of stealing crates and selling them for a profit.

This business originally involved only aircrafts for its resupplying and selling missions, but players can use land-based vehicles for them as well after June 2023's San Andreas Mercenaries update.

5) Bunker

The primary purpose of GTA Online Bunkers is mainly to manufacture and sell weapons, but they can also be used for research (which unlocks some interesting items).

Players can assign their staff to either of the two or both simultaneously. However, in order to make money quickly, they must only be assigned to manufacturing.

After sourcing or buying raw materials, users must wait for the staff to produce goods, which can either be sold in Los Santos or Blaine County. That said, selling in the former is always more profitable.

Furthermore, the Bunker features Ammu-Nation Contract missions, aiding gamers to earn additional income.

