What is the estimated map size of GTA 6?

While the GTA 6 trailer is about to drop on December 5, 2023, fans can't help but wonder about the map and how huge it will be. Ever since the TikTok leaked footage of the game surfaced, rumors about the various cities that might be featured in the upcoming title have been circulating on the internet. While Rockstar promised the fans that the game would be bigger and better than anything that they have experienced before, there are still no concrete numbers.

However, the recent leak did mention that Grand Theft Auto 6 might consist of multiple big cities with several smaller ones scattered across the map. This is an interesting piece of information because it hints that the map size would be enormous.

This article will explore these rumors and assumptions and provide insight into the possible size of the map in the upcoming title.

Note: The article is subjective and is based on the writer's opinion, assumptions, and rumors.

GTA 6 map size might surpass the previous game by a big margin

The recent GTA 6 TikTok leak has created ripples across the Grand Theft Auto community. While it only showed a portion of the map that the players will have access to, it clearly shows that the size of the landmass is going to be way big.

According to the information shared by GTA 6 NEWS on X (formerly Twitter), the Grand Theft Auto 6 map will be twice as big as Los Santos (Grand Theft Auto 5). This is significant because the current game's map size is already massive. Los Santos and all the smaller landmasses in GTA 5 span 29.28 square miles or 75.84 square kilometers.

So, if the rumors are true about the upcoming map being twice this size, then players should be ready to spend hours exploring a map of a ridiculous size of 58.56 square miles or 151.68 square kilometers. It will take the players a lot of time to go around the map and explore all the locations.

Most buildings in Grand Theft Auto 6 will be accessible

According to another X user yenah, the TikTikoker also revealed that most of the buildings in Grand Theft Auto 6 would be accessible. While players can already explore a lot of properties in Grand Theft Auto 5, a large portion is off-limits. This, according to the fans, has been an unexplored opportunity.

The other GTA 6 map leak also provides information about several details that players might get to explore in the upcoming title. Since Rockstar Games took so long to develop the next installment in the series, it only makes sense that they'd put as many details on the map as they possibly can.

While Rockstar might not reveal much in GTA 6 Trailer 1, fans are still looking forward to knowing more about the map, protagonists, and plot.

