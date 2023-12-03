5 ways Rockstar can make GTA 6 Trailer 1 a memorable one

The first official trailer of GTA 6 is all set to roll out on December 5, 2023, and fans can't be more excited about it. While it is certain that the trailer will breathe many records, there are a couple of ways Rockstar can make it a memorable experience for all the fans. The Grand Theft Auto community has a lot of questions about the upcoming title, and the trailer is a good way to answer them.

It will be interesting to see how much Rockstar Games reveal with Trailer 1 and keep a secret for the upcoming ones. Most of these questions and queries stem from the various leaks that appeared over the years about the game's setting and protagonist.

This article lists five things that fans would love to see in the first official trailer of GTA 6 and make it iconic.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five things fans wish Rockstar would reveal in the first trailer of GTA 6

1) Reveal the game's setting

While there are strong rumors that GTA 6 is set in Vice City, the developers have not confirmed anything at the moment. So, it will be amazing to see if the upcoming title would return to one of the most iconic locations in the Grand Theft Auto series. Along with Vice City, there are speculations that the game might feature several other locations like Port Gellhorn.

This was deduced by the initials on the police cars that were present in one of the leaked gameplay videos. Ever since the GTA 6 TikTok leak has surfaced, speculations about the map have started going wild. So, it will be interesting to confirm these things through the trailer.

2) Add hints about the plot

While the first trailer of a video game rarely reveals a lot about the story, it will be quite interesting if Rockstar drops hints about what the players might get to experience in the upcoming title.

Now, there are a couple of ways to do this: narrate what the story is going to be about or show a glimpse of the missions, allowing the players to deduce things by themselves. Following the second step will undoubtedly allow GTA 6 Trailer 1 to become more memorable than any other released before it.

3) Showcase the protagonists and some amazing skills

A concept image of the protagonist duo that might appear in the game. (Image via X)

Since Rockstar Games has promised that the upcoming title will be better than anything they have produced before, fans have a lot of expectations from the game. They also expect to see more information about the alleged protagonist duo rumored to appear in the title.

Another thing that fans would love to see in GTA 6 Trailer 1 is the showcase of some amazing skills or gameplay mechanics that are completely new to the game. This will make the trailer memorable and imprint itself in everyone's minds.

4) Show some iconic characters

If the GTA 6 leaks and rumors are true, the upcoming title is probably set in Vice City. So, undoubtedly, most fans are expecting to see Tommy Vercetti in the game. Since it is the first trailer, it is highly possible that Rockstar might not reveal everything altogether. However, fans would appreciate a nod towards the badass protagonist from the infamous city in the trailer.

This will also attract the crowd towards the game as everybody likes great easter eggs and appearances from old characters. Fans were over the moon just by the mention of Niko Bellic (protagonist of Grand Theft Auto 4) in GTA 5. So, watching Tommy in the trailer would be incredibly exciting.

5) Reveal information about GTA 6 Online

GTA 5's online multiplayer mode is one of the most popular things Rockstar Games has ever created. It has a huge active playerbase and generates a ton of money for the studio. So, players are hoping to see some information about a similar mode in the upcoming title as well.

While Rockstar can keep this information for the future trailer, it will surely attract more people if they put some hints about the multiplayer mode in the first video itself.

There are a lot of expectations riding on the first trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6. Hopefully, Rockstar Games delivers a solid video that matches the hype.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think the GTA 6 Trailer 1 will live up to the hype? Yes, it will No, it won't 0 votes