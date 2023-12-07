The first GTA 6 trailer has been out for two days, but it is still creating waves on the internet. After claiming to have been referenced in a scene in the trailer, Lawrence Sullivan, who popularly goes by the name “Florida Joker,” has responded with a TikTok video in which he said:

“... you know where they get that character… by me… GTA, we gotta talk”

Lawrence’s message refers to a character model shown in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. Many viewers, including Florida Joker, believe the studio was trying to mock him through the footage. However, there is not enough evidence to prove the allegation.

Florida Joker sends a cryptic message to Rockstar Games regarding the GTA 6 trailer

Florida Joker, whose mugshot went viral in 2017 because of his hair and tattoos, posted the video above on a TikTok profile called Lawrence Sullivan (TikTok/@lawrence.sullivan0) on December 6, 2023. He has posted seven videos related to the topic so far, and the one calling out Rockstar Games has gone the most viral.

The alleged Joker face character Lawrence Sullivan is referring to (Image via Rockstar Games)

The above image shows the in-game character that Rockstar Games featured in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. Although both the video game model and Florida Joker have similar face tattoos, the designs and patterns are very different.

However, this did not stop people from speculating that the video game character is a parody of Lawrence Sullivan.

Rockstar Games has yet to respond to the allegations. Interestingly, this is not the first time the American gaming studio has been accused of depicting real-life characters in its video games.

During the release of Grand Theft Auto 5, popular American actress Lindsay Lohan claimed that Rockstar Games used one of her images in the cover girl picture for the game. However, the developer was later proven not guilty in court. The same scenario could repeat if Florida Joker decides to take legal action over the matter.

Until then, one has to wait for the release of GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S to know the complete truth.

Rockstar Games revealed that it would release the game in 2025. The exact launch date and the GTA 6 price are currently two of the most speculated topics in the community.

