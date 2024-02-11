5 non-essential things GTA 6 should avoid adding

GTA 6 is still under development, and Rockstar Games is reportedly optimizing it for the gaming platforms. While we don’t know at what stage of development the upcoming game is currently in, the community continues to speculate on various things related to it. There is no doubt that Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be better than any other Grand Theft Auto titles to date. Therefore, Rockstar should avoid adding things that are not essential for the gameplay.

This article lists five such things that should not be a part of GTA 6.

5 things that Rockstar Games should avoid adding in GTA 6

1) Flying cars and bikes

The signature style of the Grand Theft Auto series is based on realism, and many players prefer realistic gameplay. However, Rockstar Games went out of bounds in GTA Online and added many things that do not match the game's original vibe. The flying cars and bikes are currently among the most notorious things in the multiplayer game.

Grand Theft Auto games are all about stealing cars and making money by doing various (believable) crimes. Flying cars and cars are already scarce in the real world, and the same principle should be applied in the game as well. Except for planes and helicopters, there should not be any airborne vehicles in the upcoming game.

2) Microtransactions

Microtransactions should not return in the GTA 6 gameplay. Since the introduction of Grand Theft Auto: Online, Rockstar Games has been actively practicing adding non-essential microtransactions in the game that players can use to gain an unfair advantage over others.

Although Rockstar Games does it to make extra profits, Grand Theft Auto is already a popular series that generates millions of dollars yearly. Therefore, adding other cash-grabbing options, such as Shark Cards and GTA+ subscriptions, may not be essential, as the studio is already financially successful.

3) Use of real-life tools for in-game features

What happens in the game should stay in the game. In Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online, Rockstar Games introduced the iFruit App that could be installed in your real-life smartphone to train Chop, create car number plates, and do many other things. This practice should not be followed after the release of GTA 6.

Thankfully, Rockstar Games shut down the application in December 2022. However, it permanently disabled the Chop training feature, and he is always unhappy in Story Mode. Although the license creator tool was reintroduced later, it still requires you to use your personal internet browser to create plates outside of the game.

4) Purchasable garages

If Rockstar Games decides not to allow players to keep purchased vehicles permanently in Story Mode, GTA 6 should not have purchasable garages. In the current game, your purchased vehicles despawn from the map and later get permanently destroyed if you are away from them.

Owning other cars is one of the most requested features in GTA 6. But, if Rockstar does not bring the insurance feature from Grand Theft Auto Online to the upcoming game’s Story Mode, the garages should be a free or acquired property. Moreover, many players prefer stealing NPC cars instead of buying them in single-player mode.

5) Weaponized random vehicles

Rockstar Games should avoid adding weapons to any random vehicles. While armor and bulletproof glasses are acceptable, weaponization is a bit extravagant. In Grand Theft Auto 6, weapons should be only provided to select military-grade vehicles such as tanks, attack aircraft, submarines, etc.

While there is already a long list of weapons that should not return in GTA 6, Rockstar Games should also limit adding weapons to vehicles. A flying bike with heat-seeking missiles is already a headache in the current game, and doing the same in the future should be avoided at any cost.

