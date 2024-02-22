5 roleplaying features that should be added to GTA 6 Online

Rockstar will be releasing GTA 6 in 2025, and players also expect an online mode for the game to be launched alongside it. While the main storyline will follow a mostly linear narrative with preset characters, the multiplayer mode is where you get to have an RPG-like experience. As such, the upcoming game could make use of more roleplaying features, taking inspiration from other RPGs as well as previous Rockstar titles.

With that in mind, here's a small list of features that Rockstar should make use of in the multiplayer mode of GTA 6. This includes some basic RPG features like class/builds and even some of the more immersive ones like a hunger mechanic.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

5 RPG features needed in GTA 6 Online

1) Clothing stats

RPG games usually have special status effects and bonuses tied to items of clothing. Some clothes may increase a character's charisma, whereas others make them stronger.

This isn't just tied to fantasy RPGs with a medieval setting, it can also be applied to modern or even futuristic titles, with Cyberpunk 2077 being a great example of how to make this system work. The game makes use of the 'transmog' feature which lets you equip entirely different clothes than what your character is visibly wearing. Rockstar themselves have implemented a similar feature in Red Dead Redemption 2, where players can wear talismans that offer certain bonuses or advantages. It would be interesting to have such clothing bonuses in GTA 6, either tied to clothing or items like talismans and equipment.

2) Skill upgrades

Upgrading your character's skills is a major aspect of any RPG, and it could be a fun and interesting feature in GTA 6 Online as well. This would give players an incentive to continue playing the multiplayer mode because they would not only be managing their properties but also improving their characters. New skills would also affect gameplay, allowing for new ways to play the game.

GTA Online already has a working skill progression system, but the visible changes are quite subtle. This system was brought over from Story Mode, and it features stamina, shooting, strength, stealth, flying, driving, and lung capacity as upgradable skills. However, for the next game, Rockstar should take inspiration from GTA San Andreas' skill system, which felt much more rewarding.

3) Class/builds

An RPG is incomplete without choosing a class or customizing a build for your character, and this is one of the most intriguing features that should make its way to GTA 6's multiplayer mode. If Rockstar were to allow customizable builds, it would allow every player to have a unique character with a different playstyle.

If the game decides to feature a class system instead, players would be divided into several groups. This type of class/build system would also make many fans want to create multiple characters. Rockstar could even opt for a more fluid system like in Red Dead Online, where your choice of Ability Cards decide the type of gameplay you'll experience.

4) Jobs

Coming in to the more immersive side of things, GTA 6 Online would benefit from having a jobs system where you get to decide your primary occupation. Following this, most of your missions and objectives would revolve around the chosen job/role. Now, this feature has already been used in some capacity in GTA Online, with the introduction of the Career Builder feature.

Players can start their criminal career by choosing to be an executive, a gunrunner, a nightclub owner, or a biker. The feature is also present in Red Dead Online, where players can become a bounty hunter, trader, collector, moonshiner, or naturalist. In both games, players can take up more than one role, but it serves as a good starting point for beginners.

The next game could improve this feature further, with new roles like that of a car trader or even a cop, and more gameplay bonuses for having a specialization in a particular role.

5) Basic survival needs

Sometimes, adding something as simple as a hunger and thirst mechanic makes a game feel much more immersive. Of course, if it's made too intrusive, you'd feel like you're playing a survival game instead. However, Rockstar has used this feature before, and they've implemented it in a way that doesn't feel too tedious or distracting.

One of the most underestimated features in GTA San Andreas is that players can manage the hunger, stamina, and strength of the protagonist by simply eating and working out. Red Dead Redemption 2 also has a similar mechanic, but it's made much simpler, with players only needing to feed at certain times to keep their health up and maintain their weight. As such, the next game should take cues from both these titles and introduce a feature that takes the best of both worlds.

