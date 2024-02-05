5 multiplayer elements GTA 6 Online should improve

With GTA 6 set to roll out in 2025, fans are wondering if Rockstar Games plans to release an online multiplayer mode alongside it. While there are rumors about this possibility, players would like the developers to improve certain aspects of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online before implementing them in the upcoming title. These changes are important because some of the features/elements in GTA Online can be annoying and should be improved before reappearing in the next installment.

Rockstar Games should do this to make the multiplayer mode feel fresh and more enjoyable. This article lists five such improvements that GTA 6 Online should consider compared to the online multiplayer mode of Grand Theft Auto 5.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 multiplayer things GTA 6 Online should do better

1) Balance the vehicles

The current GTA Online is a hot mess where griefers can cause chaos by riding around in their Oppressor MK IIs. Since there are only a few other vehicles that can counter the Oppressor MK II, the gameplay feels a little unbalanced. This is something that fans would love to see improved in Grand Theft Auto 6 Online.

Most players are in no mood to see flying motorcycles or cars that can shoot Homing Missiles and take them out as soon as they leave their garage. Thus, Rockstar Games should look into balancing the vehicles in the upcoming title.

2) Limiting the weapons you can carry

GTA Online has numerous weapons that can take you out in one shot from afar. The issue is that Rockstar Games has added many of these, tipping the balance of the game.

While low-level players are stuck with basic pistols and SMGs, others carry Rocket Launchers and Railguns that can send you to kingdom come in the blink of an eye. The developers should ensure that such weapons do not appear in GTA 6 Online or only have limited usage capability.

This would give everyone a fair chance of competing in the game instead of worrying about others destroying them and their vehicle each time they spawn.

3) Player being able to surrender

The moment someone shoots a pedestrian or steals a car, the cops spawn out of thin air to take them out. Once killed, players respawn at another location and lose some money. However, there should be an option to surrender so that you don't get killed each time.

This feature would also work towards increasing the realism of the game. Players should have the option to lay down their arms, drop to their knees, and let the cops arrest them. There could be a small fine for getting arrested, but it should be less than what players lose upon getting wasted.

4) Heist

Heists are among the best missions to grind and make money in GTA Online. However, they are generally lengthy and need plenty of preparation. Moreover, there are only some predefined ways to complete the mission if players want the payout. This can be frustrating and quickly become boring.

Players have been requesting Rockstar Games to improve this feature and allow players to approach the target and complete the tasks in their own way without the game telling them what to do. Grand Theft Auto 6 Online should offer this freedom when completing heists.

5) More side missions/tasks in free roam

While there's a fair bit players can do when free-roaming in GTA Online, they can quickly run out of things to do and are left either wandering the map looking for trouble or undertaking some property missions. This, however, can be boring, and fans would like this to change in the upcoming title.

Rockstar Games should add a variety of features to GTA 6 Online, such as the ability to participate in illegal races or underground fighting. It will make free-roaming in the multiplayer mode interesting even when players have completed all the major missions.

These are some interesting changes that Rockstar Games should consider for the upcoming title, although it remains unknown whether any of them will be improved. Meanwhile, there are rumors about the GTA 6 trailer 2 revealing some exciting features in the gameplay.

