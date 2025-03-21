5 rare cars in GTA 5 that you may not know

Rockstar Games offers over 300 vehicles in GTA 5 Story Mode, and most of them appear in the open world. The in-game websites also include some cars that all three protagonists can purchase and store in the garages. However, there are also some rare and uncommon models that spawn only during missions or after completing some specific task.

This article lists five of the rarest cars in GTA 5 Story Mode that you can try finding.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 rare cars to look for in GTA 5 Story Mode

1) Hao’s Maibatsu Penumbra

Hao drives a cool Penumbra in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

While the Maibatsu Penumbra is a common car in the streets of Los Santos, Hao drives a highly customized version of it, which is pretty rare. You can find this car during the Shift Work street race mission. Franklin Clinton can use a tow truck to steal the vehicle and store it in a garage before starting the job.

You can also find this rare variant of the car while playing GTA 5 Enhanced version.

2) Bravado Epsilon Bison

The Bravado Epsilon Bison appears during two side missions in GTA 5: Chasing the Truth and Exercising the Truth. You can acquire the car during the first mission. To get it, complete the mission as usual and then chase the car.

After some time, the game will despawn all the NPCs and stop the vehicle. You can then acquire and drive it. It is a baby blue-colored Bravado Bison owned by the Epsilon Program members.

3) BF Space Docker

The BF Space Docker is arguably one of the most popular rare cars in GTA 5 Story Mode. It is a highly modified version of the BF Dune Buggy that you can get as a reward. To unlock it, you must collect all 50 spaceship parts after the mission Far Out given by Omega.

After The Final Frontier mission, Franklin Clinton can take the BF Space Docker parked inside Omega’s shed and store it inside his personal garage. You should try to acquire this car while playing GTA 5 Ehanced on PC.

4) Declasse Mariachi Tornado

A screenshot of the Declasse Mariachi Tornado in GTA 5 (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

While you can find a number of Tornado cars in the Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode map, the Declasse Mariachi Tornado is a special variant that appears during The Civil Border Patrol Strangers and Freaks mission.

Trevor Philips can acquire the car after stunning the NPCs with a Stun Gun. It is a unique vehicle with a rusted body and two guitars in the back seat.

5) Roman's Taxis

During the Got Your Back private taxi mission for Franklin Clinton, you can find two Albany Emperor taxis with "NIKOB" and "ROMANB" number plates at the Port of Los Santos. It is an Easter egg in GTA 5 referring to Grand Theft Auto 4.

You can check out these vehicles after killing all The Lost MC members. However, you shouldn't stay there for long as the gunfight attracts cops to the location.

