How to skip GTA Online tutorial (PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC)

"How to skip GTA Online tutorial?" is quite a frequently asked question in the Grand Theft Auto community. Going through the introductory tutorial can be beneficial for beginners, especially those playing a Grand Theft Auto title for the very first time, as it will familiarise them with some of the basic mechanics and features. However, many players want to get right into the action in Los Santos.

Ad

You may get an option to skip the tutorial after creating your very first character, but if you don't, then there are other ways to avoid having to go through the whole thing. For those interested, here is a guide on how to skip the GTA Online tutorial on PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, and PC.

How to skip GTA Online tutorial guide for PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC

How to skip GTA Online tutorial: Alert notification (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The most straightforward way to skip the GTA Online tutorial is to fail it three times. This can be done pretty easily by having your character be killed thrice, after which the game should offer you the option to skip the tutorial.

Ad

Trending

This method works on PS4, Xbox One, and GTA 5 Online Legacy PC. For those wondering what is GTA 5 Legacy, it is the title's original port for the platform that Rockstar Games released back in 2015. Recently, the developer released a new version named GTA 5 Enhanced PC, which has a few new and exclusive features.

Check out: What is GTA 5 Enhanced

How to skip GTA Online tutorial: Alternate method

Ad

If having your character killed thrice does not work, then creating a second character is the best alternative. Here's how you can start creating a second character in GTA Online:

Step 1 - Open the pause menu

- Open the pause menu Step 2 - Go to ONLINE

- Go to ONLINE Step 3 - Scroll down and select Swap Character

- Scroll down and select Swap Character Step 4 - Agree to quit the current session if asked to

Once you are done setting up the name, look, and initial attributes of your second character, there should be an alert notification asking if you want to skip the GTA Online tutorial. Select No to enter an online session in freemode and start playing as you wish.

Ad

Also check: GTA Online infinite loading screen: How to fix it

How to skip GTA Online tutorial: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, GTA 5 Enhanced PC

Ad

The PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and GTA 5 Enhanced PC version of GTA Online do not feature the introductory tutorial. Instead, there is a Career Builder that offers $4,000,000 to new players that they must spend on a specific set of items. It is quick and offers a great start to the game.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More