"MindsEye is going to destroy GTA 6 and GTA 6 online": Fans react to ex-Rockstar producer's game new trailer

Rockstar Games will release GTA 6, the first new Grand Theft Auto installment in over a decade, later this year during fall. However, ex-Rockstar producer Leslie Benzies' studio, Build A Rocket Boy, is set to drop a new title, MindsEye, a little earlier. A new trailer was also released for it recently that provided a glimpse of its story, and fans are quite intrigued, to say the least. Some even believed it can take on GTA 6.

In fact, X user @williamx73x expressed a lot of optimism, stating that MindsEye would "destroy" Grand Theft Auto 6 and its multiplayer (that is yet to be officially announced).

"MindsEye is going to destroy GTA 6 and GTA 6 online."

X user @AntNameless rejoiced about getting MindsEye before Grand Theft Auto 6, chiming in with the infamous "before GTA 6" meme.

One fan, @gabegg20, stated that it looked like a combination of Grand Theft Auto, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, and Cyberpunk 2077.

"This game is like GTA + Black Ops2 tech with sprinkle of cyberpunk city vibe this s*** looks cool"

Fan views MindsEye as a mix of GTA, Black Ops 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via X)

Check out: GTA leaker drops new details of upcoming MindsEye game

Here are some more reactions from fans on the new MindsEye trailer:

Social media reacts to the new MindsEye trailer (Images via X)

MindsEye will be dropping this June on multiple platforms, and is now available for pre-order as well.

New MindsEye trailer intrigues Grand Theft Auto fans as they await GTA 6 trailer 2

MindsEye looks to be focusing on a single-player narrative set in a fictional city named Redrock and seems to be delving into themes like AI and futuristic technology. The game's trailer suggests that it will have action-packed combat and driving-based gameplay.

These are some elements that one can also find in GTA titles. This, along with the fact that it is being developed by ex-Rockstar Games producer Leslie Benzies' new studio, has Grand Theft Auto fans intrigued. Many have been waiting eagerly for GTA 6 trailer 2 and, of course, for the sequel itself, scheduled for Fall 2025 at this time.

Nevertheless, MindsEye looks to have the potential to keep fans entertained in the wait. It will release on June 10, 2025, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC too (for which Grand Theft Auto 6 has not been announced). Some seem to believe that MindsEye could be a GTA competitor, but that remains to be seen as of now.

