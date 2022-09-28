5 mods for GTA 5 that add new and entertaining missions

It's been nearly a decade since the release of Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5), so it should be safe to assume that the game has been completed at least once by players. However, with the level of competition in the gaming industry heating up, players have been setting their sights on newer games. To spice things up for the franchise's most popular title, the modding community has released a number of mods to give players a new experience with the old game.

From vehicles to weapons, and the addition of new missions to the GTA 5 script, the mods are definitely worth trying out at least once. Modders keep inventing different ways to keep gamers entertained, which is not something new. GTA 4 still has online servers so gamers can connect and try out various mods.

This article looks at the top five mods that add new and entertaining missions to the already popular GTA 5 storyline. The list is not ranked in any order.

Note: This article contains the writer's opinions.

GTA 5's best mods to try to play new and entertaining missions within the game

5) ATM robberies and bank heists

This mod by FelixTheBlackCat lets players rob ATMs and banks, just like the heists in GTA Online. Once installed, the map will show all ATMs and banks on the map that can be used to find your way around.

Once inside the bank, a marker will direct you to the location that needs to be robbed. Once the entire take is obtained, the alarm will go off, attracting cops to the bank in a few seconds. The map will also show the hideouts which, when entered, will end the cop chase.

4) Pacific Standard Heist

Another heist mod for GTA 5, by danistheman262 will let gamers rob the Pacific Standard Public Deposit Bank. This mod is a recreation of the fifth heist in GTA Online with a similar name. To begin the heist, you can just walk into the front door and press "E" on the keyboard or the right D-pad on the controller.

The mod also includes a hacking mini game which can be controlled by pressing the Enter key or "A" on the controller. Just like the previous mod mentioned above, there will be cops chasing you once the bank is robbed. Losing the cops will lead to a successful completion of the heist.

3) Trucking Missions

As the name suggests, this is a trucking mission by Guadmaz, but with an interesting surprise. There are multiple missions that can be recreated using this mod. As of now, there are already three custom missions created by modders, which are listed below:

Trucking Missions Pack by HawKDesigns

Lost MC Mission by telsco

Custom Trucking Missions Pack by T9X69

To start, one needs to go to their office located on a road west of Sandy Shore. Upon visiting the door, a menu will appear, prompting players to choose a contract. The menu can be navigated using 8, 2, and 5 keys on the numpad. Once a contract is chosen, the trucking mission will kick off.

2) The Red House

Just like the previous mod, this one by Ghost_Rolly brings multiple missions along with it. The mod can be downloaded here.

At the moment, these are the available missions available:

Assassination contracts: These are simple missions involving taking down targets one by one, with a payout ranging from $20,000 to $50,000 each time.

Mob cleaning: This is a slightly complicated mission, that deals with mobs. Mobsters will be heavily armed and the mission requires killing them all for a successful completion. The final payout ranges between $75,000 to $150,000.

Protection: This mission also involves taking down a group of mobs trying to kill the target who needs to be rescued. The mission payout between from $100,000 to $200,000.

Deal Breaker: NOOSE will try to transfer some heroin to Vice City, which needs to be intercepted and then brought back to the Marina.

There's also a heist that comes along with the mod. Just like in the online mode, the heist involves two stages of setup before the final mission goes down. The three steps are mentioned below:

First step is to assist Shan with robbing from a certain bank account.

Next step is to assassinate a contract manager from a security company, and then steal and deliver the required files back to Shan.

Final mission involves destroying 3 trucks containing cash in paper. There will be cops chasing who will need to be taken down while also gunning down the chasing choppers. Once all of that is done, the final payout will be close to $5,000,000.

1) Story Mode Heists by fabian_gunman

This mod by fabian_gunman also introduces a heist that involves setup missions before the final showdown. You can download the mod here.

The mission will involve Michael working with Franklin, Trevor and Lester to complete each setup mission and the final heist. Lester will spawn first, in his own house in El Burro Heights. All planning for the heist will go down at his place. At the moment, the mod involves just one heist, as mentioned below:

Daddy's Little Girl (4 setups, 1 finale): The daughter of a multi-milionaire has been kidnapped by a local mob. They will demand millions of dollars, for her safe return.

There are numerous other mods available for GTA 5 that enhance the overall gameplay by adding more activities, just so that the title still stays relevant even for those who don't play online games all that often.

