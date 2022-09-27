The best weapons in 5 different GTA games

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) players are heavily reliant on their weapons to get by in the game, deal maximum damage to other players, and win PVP games. The GTA series features the best weapons to assist players in free-roaming and for completing heists and missions.

This article lists five weapons from five different GTA games that gamers should have in their loadout. The list isn't ranked in any order, but in addition to your arsenal, having these weapons in the loadout can help give you a much-needed advantage.

The best weapons across five different GTA games

1) Grand Theft Auto 3 - M16

The M16 is comparable to miniguns from other Grand Theft Auto games of the 3D era. Unlike carbine rifles from the 3D Universe, the M-16 has a unique 60-round magazine that can deal high damage to NPCs and even blow up vehicles. The weapon costs $5,000 in GTA 3 and can be purchased from Phil Cassidy's Army Surplus.

The M16 will be unlocked once players complete the mission Arms Shortage in Story Mode. It also spawns at the player's safehouse once 90 hidden packages are collected from within the map.

2) Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - Chainsaw

Vice City's favorite weapon, the Chainsaw, can be purchased from Little Havana, at a cost of $500. The chainsaw will be unlocked after players complete the mission of Treacherous Swine and Phnom Penh '86 in Story Mode, and can also be obtained by collecting 20 hidden packages.

Once 20 packages are collected, it will spawn in Tommy's main safehouse. The sheer power of the weapon to slice vehicles in the game makes it the best weapon in Vice City for close encounters.

3) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - Minigun

The minigun is one of the most sought-after weapons in the entire franchise, and even when playing Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, the sentiments are no different. The high fire-rate and precision gives players exactly what they need –allowing players to take out people and vehicles with ease.

The Minigun becomes available after players complete the mission Vertical Bird in Story Mode and is hidden in four locations in San Andreas. The only downside is that players cannot run or crouch while holding it. Apart from that, it's a lethal, must-have weapon.

4) Grand Theft Auto 4 - Carbine Rifle

The Carbine Rifle is one of the best weapons available in GTA 4, especially when engaging in close-range combat. Its precision and high fire rate make it a popular choice for most players. The Carbine Rifle costs $5,000 in-game and is certainly worth every penny.

The rifle has the longest range of any non-sniper weapon, although the downside is its lack of long-range precision.

5) Grand Theft Auto Online - Minigun / Grand Theft Auto 5 - Rocket Launcher

The minigun makes a return to the list since it is one of the most powerful weapons to feature in GTA Online. It can hold a staggering 9,999 rounds of ammunition in total, firing at a rate of 3000 rounds per minute. The Minigun can be purchased at the Ammu-Nation for $47,000.

The Rocket Launcher is another option in GTA 5, and is unlocked at Rank 100. This devastating weapon can be purchased for $6,500 at Ammu-Nation. It also spawns in waves 4, 7 and 10 in survival mode. The RPG will also be available in Kosatka's Torpedo Room as part of the The Cayo Perico Heist update.

