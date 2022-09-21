5 Vice City locations that should return in GTA 6

Based on the historic GTA 6 leaks, it seems like Vice City will be the next major destination for Rockstar Games. With that vacation spot in mind, players will definitely want to soak it all up in the sun.

Liberty City and Los Santos already have their showcases in the HD Universe. It's about time Vice City got some love in GTA 6. Here's a retrospective look back at older locations that need to be revisited in the next game.

GTA 6 should upgrade the following locations from the original Vice City

5) Downtown Vice City

Video game maps have only gotten bigger and better since the early 2000's. In the original game, Downtown Vice City was a rarely visited part of the map. The commercial district is largely empty and lacking in color.

GTA 6 will likely have a more diverse and dynamic counterpart. Vice City is based on the real world Miami, whose downtown area is known for its vibrant art scene and musical attractions. There is a lot of potential to be realized in the next game, depending on Rockstar's direction.

4) Hyman Memorial Stadium

Whether it's riding a dirt bike or performing stunt jumps, stadium events are a fun way to pass the time. It should be noted that Hyman Memorial Stadium does exist in the HD Universe. According to a poster in GTA 5, OG Loc is supposed to have a stadium concert, so who knows what can happen over there.

GTA 6 players will likely have several more sporting activities in the upcoming game. Perhaps it will be similar to the Arena Wars in GTA Online. Either way, the possibilities are endless for the stadium events.

3) Leaf Links

Over the years, Rockstar Games has revamped the golfing minigame system. Of course, GTA 6 can't pay homage to Miami without the classic golf courses. They are a true staple of the Florida scene.

Leaf Links should definitely be revisited in the near future. There is a lot of fun mission potential with golf carts and golf clubs. Additionally, the upgraded graphics will likely bring out the best in the natural landscape.

2) Ocean Beach

Whether it's day or night, Ocean Beach was a sight to see. Vice City players will always remember the famous Ocean View Hotel. Their first safehouse was situated near a long stretch of sand. Residential buildings would also light up in neon colors in the middle of the night.

In summary, this location is the crown jewel of the Vice City experience. GTA 6 will likely take place on next-gen consoles, which means players can expect visually enhanced graphics. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X offer some of the strongest in the entire industry.

1) The Malibu Club

If there is a single location that needs to make a comeback from the original Vice City, it has to be the iconic Malibu Club. It's hard to believe that GTA 6 wouldn't include this popular hotspot.

There is something very special about the Malibu Club. Whether it's the memorable 80's soundtrack or the dancing club patrons, it really gives off a nostalgic vibe. Rockstar has also expanded on nightclub businesses ever since the GTA 4 DLC episode Ballad of Gay Tony.

GTA 6 will likely have players running businesses like in previous games. It would be nice to see the Malibu Club at the top of that list, as Vice City fans will always have fond memories of that location.

