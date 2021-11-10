5 things in GTA Vice City that will be better-looking with the remastered trilogy’s enhanced graphics

The neon lights of GTA Vice City leave everyone in awe. The beautiful art style implemented into the game back in 2002 is still unique and has not been replicated again. Vice City is based in Miami with its club life and its beach vibe. The game got many new features and vehicles to the table, many of which are still prominent features of GTA Online.

With less than 24 hours left for the release of the Definitive Edition, fans can't wait to see what graphical enhancements Rockstar games have implemented in the remaster of the game. Here is a top-five list of things that will look much better in the definitive edition of GTA Vice City.

GTA Vice City: Five things that will look better with the remastered trilogy’s improved graphics

5) The Ducum Inn

The Ducum Inn is a luxury hotel in GTA Vice City. It is a tall, curved building that is located at Vice Point in Vice City. The Lavish inn has a swimming pool with outdoor reclining chairs where players can usually find NPCs relaxing. This inn is one of the most beautiful buildings in GTA Vice City, and players can't wait to see how it would look in the remaster.

4) The Hunter

The Hunter is an armed helicopter that players can fly in GTA Vice City. The chopper is based on the YAH-64A helicopter, which was used by the US army. The Hunter is famously known for its military-grade firepower. It comes with a machine gun, and two rocket launchers mounted to the vehicle. Many players want to get into the helicopter to fly over Vice City for a birds' eye view.

3) Vice City Beach

The Vice City Beach in GTA Vice City is based on the Miami beaches. The beach takes up almost half of the landmass in GTA Vice City and is called the Vice City Beach. Many pedestrians can be found walking on the beach. Tommy Vercetti's first safehouse, the Ocean View Hotel, is also located on Vice City beach.

2) Golf Course

Leaf Links is the golf course in Vice City and is based on the chain of islands in Vice City Florida. The golf course is inspired by the Leith Links golf course in Edinburgh. It is surrounded by water, and many golfers can be found in their caddies. Fans can't wait to play golf in the remaster of GTA Vice City.

1) Malibu Club

The Malibu club is the best nightclub in Vice Point. The club is based on the Babylon Club from the 1983 film Scarface. The club is completely covered in neon lights which is a spectacle to see in the game. Players can't wait to party at the Malibu Club in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar