Top 5 things to expect from GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

Fans are anticipating the release of GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition with high hopes. It's a three-game package, with GTA Vice City being one of them. The scenic setting has always made fans recall the original game with a sense of nostalgia.

The remastered version should not only resurrect this feeling but also deliver a far more satisfying experience. It's sure to be a big hit once it's released, thanks to the improved visuals and controls. This article discusses some of the features that players can expect to see in the game.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition: 5 things to look forward to in the remastered game

5) Stunning weather effects

At the very beginning of GTA Vice City, players are notified of a hurricane forecast. However, incorporating storm effects in a PS2-era game released in 2002 was near impossible. As such, players never got to experience advanced weather effects in the original game.

With the Definitive Edition, players can look forward to this feature. The setting of Vice City makes for a perfect location to experience inclement weather. Hence, it will surely be an immersive experience for gamers.

4) More vibrant 80s aesthetic

The neon-drenched streets of Miami in the 1980s have been recreated in GTA Vice City. This, combined with the game's vibrant beaches, has led to it being regarded as one of the series' most scenic settings.

With its advanced lighting effects and higher-resolution textures, the remastered edition amplifies this aesthetic tenfold. Players will undoubtedly find the game's retro ambiance to be far more nostalgic than the original.

3) Better combat and aiming

Before GTA San Andreas, the 3D Universe had terrible aiming controls on the PC editions. First-person aiming, on the other hand, restricted player movement completely. This issue was not present in the console versions, which had aiming lock enabled.

The remastered trilogy is said to have GTA 5-like controls. This implies that combat and aiming, in general, will feel much more intuitive.

2) Instant restart

The 3D Universe games are notorious for their difficulty in specific missions. The earlier mobile remasters allowed players to restart a failed mission immediately instead of having to visit the mission start location manually.

The remastered games will be having this feature, and combined with the refined controls, some of the toughest missions will be fairly easier to finish.

1) More fun in melee

GTA Vice City had a diverse selection of melee weapons, some of which have not reappeared in subsequent games. With the new control scheme in place, it would be fun to try these out in the remastered game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu