How to play golf in GTA Online

GTA Online has many fun activities for players to do when they get tired of completing heists and missions. One of the more relaxed ways of having fun in GTA Online is to play Golf. Golf is a mini-game in GTA Online where players need to go to the Los Santos Country Golf club to start the game.

Players can spend endless amounts of time playing golf in GTA Online. This sport can be played with up to four players. There are a total of nine holes at the Los Santos Golf course that players can play at.

How to relax in GTA Online with a game of Golf

GTA 5 Manual description of the Los Santos Golf Club.

“The Los Santos Golf Club is the one place wealthy men know they can get away from their wives, because they're not allowed to play. Women might have won the vote in 1920, but they're still not allowed on the course in Richman.” — GTA V Manual

How to start a match of Golf

To start playing a game of golf, players need to follow these steps:

Open the Map in the Pause Menu. Search for a "Small flag" Icon on the Map. Drive to the Los Santos Country Golf Club. Once players walk to the corona, they can press the "Interact" button to play golf. A dialog box on the top left corner of the screen will instruct players to do the same. Players need to wait for all the players to join the game. Final step is to start the mini-game.

Tips for players to win at Golf in GTA Online

According to Golf rules, players need to score the ball in the hole in as few attempts as possible to win. There are nine holes in the GTA Online golf course and the player to score all the holes with the least number of attempts wins the game.

Golf in GTA Online is quite fun to play as it has simple controls and intuitive interface for the mini-game.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan