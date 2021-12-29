Where is the golf course in GTA Online?

GTA Online players shouldn't have a hard time finding the golf course, also known as the GWC and Golfing Society.

Most players tend to live in the upper area of Los Santos. This is where they can find the golf course, which is used in a few GTA Online missions. GTA 5 players may remember the Los Santos Golf Club. It's the most expensive property in GTA history at $150,000,000.

GTA Online players may not be able to buy the golf course, but they can still visit on occasion. The new VIP Contract mission requires them to go here. Whether or not players want to play a round of golf is up to them. Here's what they should know about the GWC and Golfing Society.

A GTA Online guide on finding the golf course

GTA 5 and Online has the biggest map in the series, yet the golf course isn't hard to find. It takes up a sizeable portion of Richman street. Players can get inside by walking through the GWC and Golfing Society.

Head over to Richman, Los Santos

These are the map coordinates (Image via Sportskeeda)

The above image shows the exact coordinates of the golf course. GTA Online players should drive over to Richman, Los Santos. The golf course is mostly surrounded by hedge plants, which means players have to get in through the entrance. It's going to be on the left hand side of the map.

Players can find various golf carts here, which they may or may not steal for themselves. They should be careful not to drive into the water here. Otherwise, their personal vehicles will get stuck in place.

It's a prominent location in The Contract update

GTA Online players can perform Security Contracts once they purchase their Agency. Franklin Clinton will then give players a call about a potential client. He will redirect them to the GWC and Golfing Society, where they can personally meet with Dr. Dre and his friends.

On Course is a GTA Online mission where players have to chase down a few troublemakers. They must catch up to them using a golf cart, which can be slightly tricky to drive. Afterwards, a beatdown will ensue and Dre will be impressed by their performance.

This won't be the last time Dre references his time at the golf course, either. He will eventually deliver his own beating to Johnny Guns, which happens at the end of this VIP Contract mission string.

