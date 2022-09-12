Top 5 Contact Missions in GTA Online that are suitable for beginners

GTA Online has a lot to offer for beginners to take full advantage of, through which they can quickly earn some GTA$ and RP. There are missions players can keep grinding to earn and level up quickly to unlock vehicles, heists, and other upgrades. Contact missions are the first missions recommended for beginners to get started.

Lamar's Contact missions can be the best way for beginners to understand how missions work. Not all of Lamar's contact missions require players to play with friends or online players, as a handful of these can be done solo as well. This article will list out the contact missions that's most suited for beginners.

GTA Online beginners can try out these missions solo or with friends

How to start a contact mission and what missions can be done solo

GTA Online beginners can pick Contact Missions in-game by doing the following:

Pause and go to Online sub-menu. Choose Play Job. Choose Rockstar Created. Choose Missions. From this list, players can choose one of Lamar's jobs to try out.

The following is a list of Lamar's missions that players can pick up and try out:

No Smoking - Can be done solo

Peace Offerings - Cannot be done solo

Point and Shoot - Cannot be done solo

San Andreas Seoul - Cannot be done solo

Desperate Times Call For... - Cannot be done solo

Funeral Party - Cannot be done solo

Going Down to the GOH - Can be done solo

It's a G Thing - Cannot be done solo

Lost MC RIP - Can be done solo

Lowrider Envy - Cannot be done solo

Mall or Nothing - Tutorial race. Can be done solo

Slow and Low - Cannot be done solo

Ballas to the Wall - Can be done solo

Ticket to Elysium - Cannot be done solo

Community Outreach - Cannot be done solo

Caught Napping - Can be done solo

Top 5 Contact Missions for Beginners to try out

5) Mall or Nothing and Learning the Ropes

The opening mission of GTA Online is split into two missions, with both missions acting as tutorials for players to get to know Lamar and Gerald.

Lamar will meet the player at Los Santos International Airport and give the player a gun to survive. Lamar will take the player to a mission marker where once the player exits and reaches the marker, a race between the player and Lamar will start.

After the race, Lamar will get a call from his friend about a drug deal going down. This will lead Lamar to tell the players about Gerald, Lamar's friend and a drug dealer, and this will unlock the next mission, Learning the Ropes.

Once the player arrives at the address given by Lamar, they will face an ambush involving Ballas. Players can either choose to eliminate all of their enemies or go after their prime target once they make a run for it. Players will have to eliminate the drug carrier, collect the drugs and deliver them to Gerald.

After the delivery, Lamar, who happens to be with Gerald, will introduce the player to Gerald. Gerald will pay off the players and offer more jobs. Post the mission, players can explore Los Santos in free-roam.

Rewards: Mall or Nothing - GTA$2,100. Learning the Ropes - GTA$500.

4) Ballas to the Wall

Ballas to the Wall involves Lamar's mission to repossess a car. Lamar assigns players to Simeon, who is looking to repossess a Schafter stolen by Ballas, a street gang. The gang keeps the car on Jamestown Street.

Players are required to go to the location, kill all the gang members, get possession of the car and deliver it safely to Simeon's dealership. Players will be chased by the Ballas, so players should either escape the gang or take them out completely to minimize any damage to the car.

Reward: GTA$4,800.

3) San Andreas Seoul

Lamar's missions get quite a lot more interesting as players go through the online world. This one's a co-op mission where players will need to help Lamar with the increased gas price by stealing a gasoline truck.

Players should head to the Little Seoul gas station, steal a tanker and deliver it to Murriet Heights, where Lamar keeps his depot, while losing the cops. Players will instantly get a 2-star wanted level once the players leave the gas station.

Reward: GTA$2,250 - GTA$18,960

2) Ticket to Elysium

The second best mission on the list is a high-stakes mission given to players by Lamar. The main objective involves stealing a chemical tanker. The tanker is heading straight to the power station.

Lamar takes the players' help in stopping the tanker before it reaches the power station. It is a co-op mission where players need to secure the tanker, drive it to safety, lose the cops, and finally deliver the tanker to Lamar.

Reward: GTA$2,250 - GTA$19,080

1) Going down the GOH

It is one of the best Lamar missions for beginners to try out. If players have completed the previously mentioned mission, this mission should be quite smooth for the players.

Lamar will ask the players to steal a gasoline tanker this time around, through the Great Ocean Highway. The tanker will be shown to be protected by several people, whom the players will need to eliminate completely.

Once players gain control of the truck, they will be chased by the gang with guns. Players must ensure they deliver the truck before it gets blown up by the NPCs who shoot at it.

Reward: GTA$3,750 - GTA$19,200

Note: These are the best missions for players to start their online journey. This article contains the writer's opinion.

