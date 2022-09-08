5 tips for getting better at GTA Online PvP

GTA 5 has been quite the fun video game for Rockstar veterans and beginners alike. As much as fans enjoy playing or replaying the single-player storyline, the game has only survived this long thanks to its online multiplayer mode.

GTA Online certainly has a lot to offer players with many different modes to play and explore. Most of the time, having the best vehicle or the best weapon might not be enough while engaging in PvP combat. As expected from a major title, there are many ways of taking down others or getting killed quite easily, especially if there are griefers who just want to kill others for no reason whatsoever.

GTA Online PVP combat can either be exhausting or enjoyable depending on how it's played

It is fair to say that GTA Online players have a complicated relationship with PvP activities. Some gamers enjoy interacting in PvP, while others simply hate being killed repeatedly. Griefers are the most common reason as to why most beginners dislike the PvP mode.

Players usually participate in PvP to bump up their Kill/Death ratio, improve their stats, or annoy others. Although staying away from griefers and gamers looking to improve their stats by going on a rampage may seem like poor advice, players can follow the tips mentioned below to improve their PvP gameplay.

1) Use a bulletproof helmet

Playing with armor and a bulletproof helmet on might just save a beginner from getting killed instantly. Quite often, gamers are seen without a helmet or any armor at all, a big mistake while free-roaming in GTA Online. Most body armor can withstand a few direct-to-body shots as well.

In close-quarters combat, this will provide players with a major advantage. It will likely give players just enough time to find cover, so that they can call for a vehicle or steal one to escape.

2) Snacks are good!

One of the best ways for beginners to quickly heal themselves in GTA Online is to consume snacks. Obviously, players will need to find a safe location before they can do this. Standing still while eating is quite risky during PvP combat.

Players should take cover and select a snack from their interaction menu to immediately increase their health. One easy and useful method is to use a sniper rifle, take aim, and then head to the interaction menu while aiming to eat the snack simultaneously. Having enough snacks in one's inventory is always a good idea for GTA Online players in the PvP mode.

3) Take cover

Given the vast array of weapons available in GTA Online, it's always a good idea to take cover before returning fire. Many beginners can be seen running around the streets while engaged in close combat PvP, something that makes it easy for griefers and other players to eliminate them.

Ideally, players should take cover behind a vehicle or a high-rise building that gives them an advantage with a bird's eye view of their surroundings.

4) Mini-gun over the Widowmaker

The Widowmaker in GTA Online is simply a glorified mini-gun that shoots plasma instead of standard ammunition (similar damage). Despite their cool appearance, the Widowmaker costs a lot more than a mini-gun and has a comparatively lower range, making it a go-to for competent players in PvP combat.

Furthermore, the 'plasma' of the Widowmaker can reveal the player's location if they are attacking enemy jets, Oppressors, or helicopters. GTA Online gamers should choose the mini-gun over the Widowmaker to enjoy better results in PvP.

5) Have counters for the Oppressor Mk II

At this point, Oppressors are synonymous with GTA Online griefers. The best way to beat players on an Oppressor is to shoot them off of the vehicle or gain a height advantage and knock them off the easily maneuverable hoverbike. Here are some ways to counter the Oppressor Mk II:

Akula - The Akula Helicopters can gain altitude quickly, able to go higher than an Oppressor, and with a variety of weaponry available, it can help players take down griefers easily.

Up-n-Atomizer - This unique weapon can literally knock vehicles aside, so keeping it in one's inventory is a great way to counter Oppressors. If players can find good cover, they can use this to

Kuruma - This is a popular armored vehicle that can take several hits or missiles before taking damage, making it quite an important vehicle for most in-game heists and missions. Players can purchase this vehicle from Southern San Andreas Super Autos..

Aggressive PvP combat can be countered by using the right tactics, weapons, and vehicles. With the right setup, players can ensure that they have a good PvP experience in GTA Online.

