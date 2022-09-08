When will the GTA Online weekly update for September 8 come out?

The weekly update for GTA Online is still something that fans eagerly anticipate. Even while they don't always offer the community the best incentives, it is still something that excites them. This update also acts as a sign that Rockstar Games has not abandoned this decade-old game yet.

However, many new Grand Theft Auto Online players may be unaware of what these Grand Theft Auto Online weekly updates entail, and others may even be unaware of when these updates are released at all. So, in order to assist them, this post will provide further information regarding GTA Online's weekly update.

The day and timing for GTA Online's weekly update

Usually, Grand Theft Auto Online's weekly update is released every week on a Thursday, at 4:00 to 5:00 am EST / 3:00 to 4:00 am CST / 1:00 to 2:00 am PST / 9:00 to 10:00 am BST / 2:30 pm IST.

Grand Theft Auto Online players will be able to swiftly catch on to all of the new discounts and perks if they keep these timings in mind. They should also be aware that these offers typically last until the following Thursday. As a result, they have a week until the next update is released.

As veterans are aware, the weekly update for Grand Theft Auto Online is a modest one that normally rewards Grand Theft Online players with new podium prizes, as well as double RP and GTA$ on various objectives and activities in the game. Thus, Grand Theft Auto Online grinders adore these weekly updates since they allow for rapid progress in the game.

With this update, players will also receive fresh discounts and offers for popular cars and items, which many anticipate receiving every week. As a result, many regard these updates as at least useful for obtaining cool and helpful items at a lower cost.

Many Contact Missions may also offer double or even quadruple RP and GTA$, providing a compelling motivation for many players to return to the game every week, even when they are bored. As a result of this, many gamers' primary motivation for playing Grand Theft Auto 5 are these weekly updates, which add something new and keep them engaged and interested.

The weekly update also boosts several Criminal Enterprises, so Grand Theft Auto Online players that are serious about grinding out their business ventures will have a great time. Additionally, they receive discounts on apparel goods, making weekly updates ideal for altering appearances.

Offers from last week's GTA Online update that end this Thursday

#GTAOnline GTA+- 2x GTA$ on Survivals- 1.5x GTA$ & RP on MC Sell Missions75% Off MC Supplies- Free Vigero ZX (+HSW Upgrade)- Free Vespucci Beach Clubhouse- Free Clubhouse Custom Bike Shop- Free Request Luxury Helicopter- Free CEO/VIP/MC Abilities- All Tattoos are free GTA+- 2x GTA$ on Survivals- 1.5x GTA$ & RP on MC Sell Missions75% Off MC Supplies- Free Vigero ZX (+HSW Upgrade)- Free Vespucci Beach Clubhouse- Free Clubhouse Custom Bike Shop- Free Request Luxury Helicopter- Free CEO/VIP/MC Abilities- All Tattoos are free#GTAOnline

Last week's update was greeted favorably by fans, who received numerous free vehicles and upgrades. As seen in the attached post above, they received the Vigero ZX for free, which many players had hoped to purchase. So, those who still do not have this car need to act quickly before this update goes away today.

There are double rewards for MC sell missions and Survivals, so grinders might be content with them. Furthermore, there are more things that Grand Theft Auto Online is still giving away for free, so gamers who do not have a Vespucci Beach Clubhouse or Tattoos should grab them as soon as possible before the new update gets released.

