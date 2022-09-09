5 GTA Online beginner jobs that are perfect for grinding

GTA Online can be grueling for beginners who start out with the bare minimum of weapons and vehicles. They can get targeted easily by veterans and taken down, and if they're holding more than $500 in hand, that might get stolen too.

Getting well-equipped with all the best weapons and rides will require beginners to play and re-play some of the early missions in the game to make up enough money. This list will help guide beginners in finding the best jobs to grind and earn cash easily.

Some of these missions will pay out a little less compared to previous attempts, and keep getting lower, but that should still be quite enough for players to quickly save up a good amount of money.

Note: This article is subjective and contains the writer's opinion.

GTA Online beginners can grind jobs everyday to double up their GTA$, ranked

5) Double or triple money weekly events

These are the GTA Online missions that beginners should try participating in. Even without the required weapons or vehicles, they can still join in with others and get a feel for the heists, missions, and the fun activities that end up paying a lot.

The weekly event renews every Thursday, so it’s a good cycle to keep checking every week, and grind the activities and missions with players to earn twice or thrice the usual payout.

4) Motorcycle and Gunrunning businesses

MC and Gunrunning businesses require players to initiate the business, which will then regularly generate an income for players to rake in.

Gamers will need a bunker to start a gunrunning business. The cheapest one that players can buy at the moment still costs a whopping $1,200,000 dollars, but it's a worthy investment considering the returns.

An MC Clubhouse will cost players at least $200,000, which should be the easiest of the two options to start off with, even at the expense of all the upgrades. Apart from these, a counterfeit notes business also yields a lot of returns once established.

Players will have to keep grinding these jobs to sell their goods and earn their money. They can complete it with friends or other players to get this done quickly. Even if the job is done alone, once players get a hang of it, it should be an easy grind to repeat.

3) Paige's client featured jobs

Players can also get easy jobs to grind to earn a lot of cash in the process by befriending Paige. She will outsource a lot of jobs to players once they are acquainted, and most of her jobs are quite straight-forward as well.

The only catch is that players need to purchase a Terrorbyte to take up client featured jobs. Terrorbytes can be purchased for around $1,400,000 at a minimum and again, it's a worthy investment for all the jobs they can get to grind for cash in GTA Online.

2) Lester's jobs

Lester is an important part of Story Mode and continues to be quite useful for players in the GTA Online as well. He is a character that can get players out of cop chases, start a bounty hit on others following their request, and also give out the most important and rewarding jobs to grind.

Players can choose to gang up with others and take on these heists and missions. Most of these jobs might take a lot of setup before going for the final heist, and beginners can also learn a lot in the process.

1) Doomsday Heist

Without a doubt, this is the best job for GTA Online beginners and regular players alike. The entire heist takes a lot of setup and planning before the main job goes down in the end. Even with all the time it consumes, it's still an interesting one to grind.

The final takeaway from the heist can be anything between $300,000 to $400,000. There's a catch that while the setup is underway, players who are not in the crew might get informed of the heist and there could be some serious PvP action. Rival crews can also be robbed off their equipment if they're in the same act.

GTA players can never tire of repeating these jobs as they're rewarded well in the end. There can be other jobs as well that beginners can try and re-earn some serious cash every day.

