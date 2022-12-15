GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars: How to unlock all new missions

GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update has two different categories of missions for players to unlock. The first one is for the First Dose series, whereas the second is known as Fooligan Jobs. Gamers should know that the former counts as Contact Missions, while the latter is done in Freemode.

Either way, this new content isn't available from the get-go. There are a few different requirements that players will have to meet first to unlock the missions, all of which will be detailed down below.

This article includes

First Dose

Fooligan

Acid Lab Sell Missions

Note: This guide won't include future drip-feed content.

How to unlock all new missions in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars

This is where you start the First Dose series (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you log in to GTA Online, you will eventually get a call from a distressed Ron. After the call ends — this includes hanging up on him as soon as you hear him speak — you will see a yellow 'R' in Sandy Shores. Go to that area to see a yellow marker.

Press the relevant button command given to you on the top-left corner of the screen to start First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe.

Note: All First Dose missions can be done solo.

Most of the new Los Santos Drug Wars stuff is tied to Dax (Image via Rockstar Games)

Complete it to unlock the First Dose 2, which will then take place near The Freakshop. Here is how to make all the missions in this category available:

First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe: Get Ron's call and visit him at Sandy Shores

Get Ron's call and visit him at Sandy Shores First Dose 2 - Designated Driver: Beat Welcome to the Troupe

Beat Welcome to the Troupe First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion: Beat Designated Driver

Beat Designated Driver First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance: Beat Fatal Incursion

Beat Fatal Incursion First Dose 5 - Make War not Love: Beat Uncontrolled Substance

Beat Uncontrolled Substance First Dose 6 - Off the Rails: Beat Make War not Love

One thing for GTA Online players to know is that they might have to wait a few seconds before they can start a new mission in this series after completing the previous one, as the relevant marker doesn't spawn right away.

Fooligan Jobs

Promotional art for the Fooligan Jobs introduced in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can undertake five random Fooligan Jobs in the new update, but they must unlock them first. The sole requirement is to complete First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe. Once you do that, you will have Dax as an iFruit Contact. Simply call him and select the "Request Work" option to get one of the several Fooligan Jobs.

You need to complete at least ten of these missions to unlock the ability to upgrade your Acid Lab equipment, which makes that activity more efficient. There aren't any other missions of note in the Los Santos Drug Wars update from the first batch of the DLC, apart from the Sell Missions in the next section.

Acid Sell Missions

A screenshot used for this business (Image via Rockstar Games)

To unlock the Acid Sell Missions, you must:

Complete all six First Dose missions

Do the Setup: Acid Lab Equipment

Steal or buy supplies

Rockstar Games also announced that the Los Santos Drug Wars update was a "new two-part story update," so there could be more missions in the coming months.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you find the new missions to be fun? Yes No 0 votes