Are the GTA+ February 2023 membership bonuses worth it?

Some GTA+ membership bonuses are better than others, and the February 2023 subscription is arguably among the best available in the game. Plenty of solid freebies and bonuses might incentivize small spenders to buy the service this month.
This article highlights the main selling points of the current GTA+ bonuses that last from February 16, 2023, to March 15, 2023. Anybody who has previously purchased this subscription will likely enjoy what this month's deals include.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.
The new GTA+ bonuses for February 2023 are pretty good
Here is a quick rundown of what you get from GTA+ from February 16, 2023, to March 15, 2023:
- $500,000
- Access to Shark Cards+
- Free Eclipse Blvd Garage (this usually costs $2,740,000)
- Free Emperor Vectre (this normally costs $1,785,000, or $1,338,750 at Trade Price)
- Mambas 24 and Sword Boy liveries for the Emperor Vectre
- Free Taxi Rides, which only have a five-minute cooldown
- Various Gun Van bonuses
- Free Vehicle Requests
- Free CEO/VIP Abilities
- The Lucha Libre Knife Tint
- The Lucha Libre Baseball Bat Tint
- 50% off Acid Lab Supplies
- 3x cash and RP on Ron's Contact Missions
- 2x cash and RP on Land Races
- 50% off Benny's Vehicle Upgrades
This is a fair amount of stuff to get in a single month. Let's focus on the important things from the above selection.
The main advantages of GTA+ (February 16 - March 15)
The following list features the most important bonuses that you could get out of this subscription right now:
- $500,000
- Shark Cards+
- Free Eclipse Blvd Garage
- Free Emperor Vectre and its two previously unreleased liveries
- 50% off Acid Lab Supplies
Getting $500,000 is good, especially since GTA+ is a better deal than two Tiger Shark Cards. This membership also gives you access to Shark Cards+, which is a must-have for anybody seeking to spend hundreds to thousands of dollars on the game.
Not everybody is a whale, so let's focus on the smaller rewards. The free Eclipse Blvd Garage saves players $2,740,000, which is a good amount of money in the game.
This property lets players hold up to 50 vehicles, the most out of any garage. Technically speaking, you can store 10 cars on each of the five floors.
The Emperor Vectre is a great Tuner car, so saving well over a million dollars on it is good for people who like to race with the vehicle class.
Additionally, the Mambas 24 and Sword Boy liveries have never been available before, meaning people who love appearances may appreciate getting them with GTA+.
Finally, saving 50% on Acid Supplies is phenomenal since the Acid Lab is one of the best passive businesses in the game. This means you only have to pay $30,000 instead of $60,000.
If you plan on doing a ton of Sell Missions for this business over the month, you can save a ton of money in the long run with this subscription.
