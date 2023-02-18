Are the GTA+ February 2023 membership bonuses worth it?

Some GTA+ membership bonuses are better than others, and the February 2023 subscription is arguably among the best available in the game. Plenty of solid freebies and bonuses might incentivize small spenders to buy the service this month.

This article highlights the main selling points of the current GTA+ bonuses that last from February 16, 2023, to March 15, 2023. Anybody who has previously purchased this subscription will likely enjoy what this month's deals include.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.

The new GTA+ bonuses for February 2023 are pretty good

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



And get the Emperor Vectre Sports car, exclusive Lucha Libre weapon tints, and much more with GTA+: Expand your vehicle collection with the spacious new multi-floor garage, available for free as just one of the exclusive benefits of GTA+ Membership.And get the Emperor Vectre Sports car, exclusive Lucha Libre weapon tints, and much more with GTA+: rsg.ms/1e77f4d Expand your vehicle collection with the spacious new multi-floor garage, available for free as just one of the exclusive benefits of GTA+ Membership.And get the Emperor Vectre Sports car, exclusive Lucha Libre weapon tints, and much more with GTA+: rsg.ms/1e77f4d https://t.co/SBpWViVJqe

Here is a quick rundown of what you get from GTA+ from February 16, 2023, to March 15, 2023:

$500,000

Access to Shark Cards+

Free Eclipse Blvd Garage (this usually costs $2,740,000)

Free Emperor Vectre (this normally costs $1,785,000, or $1,338,750 at Trade Price)

Mambas 24 and Sword Boy liveries for the Emperor Vectre

Free Taxi Rides, which only have a five-minute cooldown

Various Gun Van bonuses

Free Vehicle Requests

Free CEO/VIP Abilities

The Lucha Libre Knife Tint

The Lucha Libre Baseball Bat Tint

50% off Acid Lab Supplies

3x cash and RP on Ron's Contact Missions

2x cash and RP on Land Races

50% off Benny's Vehicle Upgrades

This is a fair amount of stuff to get in a single month. Let's focus on the important things from the above selection.

The main advantages of GTA+ (February 16 - March 15)

There are several good bonuses to highlight (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following list features the most important bonuses that you could get out of this subscription right now:

$500,000

Shark Cards+

Free Eclipse Blvd Garage

Free Emperor Vectre and its two previously unreleased liveries

50% off Acid Lab Supplies

Getting $500,000 is good, especially since GTA+ is a better deal than two Tiger Shark Cards. This membership also gives you access to Shark Cards+, which is a must-have for anybody seeking to spend hundreds to thousands of dollars on the game.

Each floor can hold up to ten vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not everybody is a whale, so let's focus on the smaller rewards. The free Eclipse Blvd Garage saves players $2,740,000, which is a good amount of money in the game.

This property lets players hold up to 50 vehicles, the most out of any garage. Technically speaking, you can store 10 cars on each of the five floors.

The Sword Boy livery on the Vectre (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Emperor Vectre is a great Tuner car, so saving well over a million dollars on it is good for people who like to race with the vehicle class.

Additionally, the Mambas 24 and Sword Boy liveries have never been available before, meaning people who love appearances may appreciate getting them with GTA+.

You buy the Acid Lab supplies from Mutt (Image via Rockstar Games)

Finally, saving 50% on Acid Supplies is phenomenal since the Acid Lab is one of the best passive businesses in the game. This means you only have to pay $30,000 instead of $60,000.

If you plan on doing a ton of Sell Missions for this business over the month, you can save a ton of money in the long run with this subscription.

Poll : Have you ever cancelled GTA+ before? Yes No 0 votes