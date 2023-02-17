How to get Emperor Vectre for free in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars’ new update

Rockstar Games recently announced that GTA Online players could get the Emperor Vectre for free in the latest weekly update for the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. However, this car is only available at $0 for GTA+ members, and non-subscribers cannot acquire it for free.

It might seem strange to call a deal like this "free" when one has to pay for GTA+, but that's the terminology that Rockstar Games uses in its official Newswire article. This offer also includes the previously unreleased Mambas 24 and Sword Boy liveries.

How to claim free Emperor Vectre in GTA Online (Los Santos Drug Wars)

Rockstar Games calls it a "Free Emperor Vectre" (Image via Rockstar Games)

The current GTA+ offer lasts from February 16 to March 15, 2023. You will have to purchase the subscription first, so the "free" aspect solely comes from the fact that you don't spend any GTA Online cash to obtain the vehicle.

Mambas 24 is the new livery shown in the above promotional image. It is vital to mention that the free car isn't delivered to the player's account automatically. To get it, perform the following steps:

Access the in-game Internet. Go to 'Travel and Transport.' Select 'Legendary Motorspot.' Look for the Emperor Vectre.

It normally costs $1,785,000 (or $1,338,75 at Trade Price). GTA+ members don't pay any in-game cash.

New exclusive liveries

The Mambas 24 livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online members who pay for GTA+ can get two new previously unavailable liveries. The first is the Mambas 24, while the other is the Sword Boy livery.

The Sword Boy livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games hasn't announced if these liveries will be available to everybody in GTA Online. Until then, one can assume that it is exclusive to GTA+ for one month. Players can also use a different livery if they don't like the Mambas 24 or Sword Boy.

Other GTA+ benefits (February 16 - March 15, 2023)

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



And get the Emperor Vectre Sports car, exclusive Lucha Libre weapon tints, and much more with GTA+: Expand your vehicle collection with the spacious new multi-floor garage, available for free as just one of the exclusive benefits of GTA+ Membership.And get the Emperor Vectre Sports car, exclusive Lucha Libre weapon tints, and much more with GTA+: rsg.ms/1e77f4d Expand your vehicle collection with the spacious new multi-floor garage, available for free as just one of the exclusive benefits of GTA+ Membership.And get the Emperor Vectre Sports car, exclusive Lucha Libre weapon tints, and much more with GTA+: rsg.ms/1e77f4d https://t.co/SBpWViVJqe

GTA Online players who pay for GTA+ can avail of the following benefits this month:

Free Eclipse Blvd Garage (this normally costs $2,740,000)

Free Emperor Vectre

Free Taxi Fast Travel with a five-minute cooldown

Various Gun Van bonuses

Free vehicle requests

$500,000

Shark Cards+

Free CEO/VIP Abilities

Lucha Libre Knife Tint

Lucha Libre Baseball Bat Tint

50% off all Acid Lab Supplies

3x cash and RP on Ron's Contact Missions

2x cash and RP on Land Races

50% off Benny's Vehicle Upgrades

The Eclipse Blvd Garage can hold up to 50 vehicles, including the free Emperor Vectre.

Emperor Vectre stats in GTA Online

Another screenshot of this car (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are some important stats you should know about the car, as provided by Broughy1322:

Vehicle Class: Sports, Tuner

Sports, Tuner Lap Time: 1:03.463

1:03.463 Top Speed: 115.25 mph

The vehicle's lap time is 22nd in Sports and second in Tuners. Similarly, its top speed is 75th place in Sports and 15th in Tuners. Ultimately, the car is primarily for players interested in Tuners since it is outclassed by its competitors in the Sports class.

Poll : Are you a GTA+ member? Yes No 0 votes