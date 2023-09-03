5 of the best vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week (Sep 3-6)

GTA Online boasts an enormous collection of vehicles in 2023, each offering a unique experience to players. While some are equipped with heavy artillery, others are manufactured purely for racing. The latest update also gives huge discounts on some of the best rides the game has to offer from the likes of Ubermacht, Vapid, Declasse, HVY, Canis, and Pegassi.

With so many options to choose from, it’s easy to get confused while making the investment decision. That being said, this article shares five of the best vehicles one can buy in GTA Online this week.

From HVY Menacer to Penaud La Coureuse, these are the best GTA Online vehicles to opt for this week

1) HVY Menacer

The HVY Menacer is a 5-seater armored SUV that was added to GTA Online in 2018 as part of the After Hours update. The off-road vehicle is inspired by the real-life Boss Hunting Truck and a custom Hummer (H1 K10 Series).

The Menacer runs on a diesel engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. The vehicle is a bit slow compared to Nightshark, as it can only reach a top speed of 94.25 mph (151.68 km/h). However, it shines in the weaponry as the SUV comes with two front-facing machine guns and a 360-degree turret, both capable of annihilating targets.

Players can get the HVY Menacer at a 40% discounted price of $1,065,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry, eliminating the need to use any GTA Online money glitches.

2) Canis Freecrawler

The Canis Freecrawler is a 4-seater off-road SUV based on the real-life Rezvani Tank SUV, with some design cues taken from the Hummer HX. It was added in 2018 as well, however, it’s still one of the popular 4-door SUVs in GTA Online.

On the performance front, the Freecrawler is powered by a twin-cam Inline-4 engine that comes with throttle bodies. As tested by Broughy1322, the off-road vehicle can reach a top speed of 99.75 mph (160.53 km/h), making it slightly better than the Menacer in terms of performance. The good handling is like a cherry on top for the owners, as they can drive on off-road terrains decently enough.

The Freecrawler is available at a 40% discounted price of $358,200 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Declasse Impaler

The Declasse Impaler is one of the classic vehicles that has returned to the series with the GTA Online Arena War update in 2018. The design of this muscle car is based on the real-life 1967 and 1969 Chevrolet Impala.

The Impaler possesses average handling but good speed compared to other classic muscle cars in the game. It can reach a staggering speed of 130.00 mph (209.21 km/h), making it one of the fastest Arena War vehicles in the game. Owners can also convert it in either the Apocalypse, Nightmare, or Future Shock variants at the Arena Workshop.

The vehicle is available at a 40% discounted price of $725,700 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) Übermacht Zion Classic

The Übermacht Zion Classic is a 2-seater sports classics coupe that was added to GTA Online in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update. It is primarily based on the real-life 1st generation BMW M6 (E24).

The vehicle runs on an Inline-4 engine, giving it enough power to reach a top speed of 113.75 mph (183.06 km/h). It also possesses great acceleration that helps it complete one lap in 1:07.768. With the popularity of the Zion Classic, it won’t be surprising if Rockstar decides to add it to Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

This week, players can get it for as low as $406,000 from Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

5) Penaud La Coureuse

The Penaud La Coureuse is a brand new 2-seater electric hatchback that has been added as part of the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update. Car enthusiasts can immediately find a strong resemblance with the real-life Renault R5 Turbo 3E (2022).

As tested by analysts, the La Coureuse can reach an impressive top speed of 114.50 mph (184.27 km/h) and complete a lap in just 1:00.811. It is also fully compatible with Imani-Tech, allowing owners to install a Missile Lock-On Jammer with ease.

While the vehicle doesn’t get any price cuts this week, it’s still worth getting it for $1,990,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

All the aforementioned vehicles are not only the best but also help players in their day-to-day hustle in Los Santos.

