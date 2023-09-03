Is GTA Online Nightclub a worthwhile investment in 2023?

GTA Online has featured many businesses in the game since its release in 2023. However, there is one that is quite popular among the playerbase, the Nightclub. The business venture was added to the game in 2018 with the After Hours update, and it has been a topic of discussion ever since. This week until September 6, 2023, the property is listed for a 40% discounted price, leaving one to ponder if it’s worth getting in 2023.

This article shares everything players must know about the Nightclub and its benefits in GTA Online this week.

GTA Online Nightclub is the best business to run this week (September 3-6)

After the latest GTA Online weekly update, the Nightclub has become one of the best businesses to own this week. Owners of this property can earn large sums of money as they are entitled to the following bonuses and rewards:

3x Cash

Nightclub Daily Income

2x Popularity

Nightclub Popularity from Management Missions

2x Cash and RP

Nightclub Sell Missions

All of this makes the Nightclub the best money-making asset this week without the need for any GTA Online money glitches. Here’s how Rockstar stated the boosted payout in their latest Newswire article:

“With Double Rewards on Nightclub Sell Missions, boosted popularity for Nightclub Management, and tripled Daily Income rates, you’ll be rewarded mightily for satisfying demand as well as entertaining the masses queued up outside the velvet rope.”

What else should players know about Nightclubs?

The GTA Online Nightclubs were originally introduced to players by an unsolicited call from the in-game character Tony Prince. However, Rockstar manually triggered it in 2021 as part of The Contract update. Those who don’t own the business need to visit the yellow-colored T (Tony Prince) on the map to learn about running the property.

After receiving the call, players can visit the Maze Bank Foreclosures in-game website and buy the Nightclub. Here are all the available setup locations for the business as of September 2023:

Elysian Island - $1,080,000

Downtown Vinewood - $1,670,000

West Vinewood - $1,700,000

Cypress Flats - $1,370,000

La Mesa - $1,500,000

Mission Row - $1,440,000

LSIA - $1,135,000

Strawberry - $1,525,000

Vespucci Canals - $1,320,000

Del Perro - $1,645,000

Buying the Nightclub not only gives players a source of passive income but also an underground Warehouse where they can collect supplies for some of their existing businesses and sell them directly.

Players also get up to 40% discount on available customization and upgrades for the Nightclub through September 6, 2023.

Players looking to become criminal kingpins of Los Santos while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 should get their own Nightclub and earn millions from it.

