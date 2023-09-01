Why GTA Online players must get a Nightclub this week at all costs

GTA Online’s new event kickstarted yesterday, giving a huge amount of bonuses to all Nightclub owners. From now until September 6, 2023, players who own the property can make a serious amount of passive income without much effort. Up to 3x rewards can be claimed by running the business in Los Santos throughout the week.

That being said, this article shares everything one must know about the current GTA Online Nightclub bonuses after the latest update.

GTA Online Nightclub can help make a fortune this week (Sep 1-6, 2023)

The latest GTA Online weekly update made Nightclub the best business to own in Los Santos this week. While Nightclub is always considered a valuable asset, owners can enjoy the following bonuses until September 6, 2023:

Triple Daily Income from the Nightclub Double cash and RP on completing Nightclub Sell Missions Double the popularity of completing Nightclub Management Missions

All of this makes the Nightclub a must-own property for the next six days. Those who don’t own the business yet should get one this week, as Rockstar Games is giving a massive discount on it. Up to 40% price cuts are available on purchasing any Nightclub, its upgrades and modifications all week long.

How to buy a Nightclub, and what are its available locations?

GTA Online Nightclub was introduced to players in 2018 as part of the After Hours update. However, it became quite popular among the gaming community over the years due to its capability of generating passive income.

Here’s how you can buy the Nightclub in 2023:

First, visit the Yellow T, where Tony Prince introduces the Nightclub. Open the internet from the in-game smartphone Visit the foreclosures.maze-bank.com website Buy a Nightclub

There are ten different Nightclub locations available for purchase in 2023. Here’s a complete list of the locations along with their cost (without discount):

Del Perro - $1,645,000 Vespucci Canals - $1,320,000 Strawberry - $1,525,000 LSIA - $1,135,000 Mission Row - $1,440,000 La Mesa - $1,500,000 Cypress Flats - $1,370,000 West Vinewood - $1,700,000 Downtown Vinewood - $1,670,000 Elysian Island - $1,080,000

Players should note that all of the locations mentioned above are available at a 40% discount until September 6, 2023.

Once the property has been purchased, some setup missions are required to be completed to make the business fully operational:

Setup: Staff – Picking up three staff members

Picking up three staff members Setup: Equipment – Collecting the necessary things for the business

Collecting the necessary things for the business Resident DJs – Collect Solomun DJ for the Nightclub

Once it is done, GTA Online players will be able to undergo management missions, raise the popularity of the Nightclub, and start earning daily income from it.

Expand Tweet

If players want to add another passive income to their daily hustle, Nightclubs are the best choice while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : Do you own a Nightclub in GTA Online? Yes Not yet 1 votes