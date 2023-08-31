How to AFK in GTA Online to fully capitalize on Nightclub's 3x Daily Income?

GTA Online's update on August 31, 2023, makes it perfect for anybody to AFK for an easy 3x Nightclub Daily Income. Normally, this business gives you up to $50,000 per in-game day. That can now go up to $150,000 for just this week, which is absolutely massive. The safe can normally hold up to $250,000, so it is easy to hit the threshold. Make sure to open the safe at least once every two in-game days to be efficient.

There is an easy way to get Nightclub Daily Income without doing anything. In fact, there is an AFK trick associated with this property's garage. You can idle on the outside garage menu indefinitely as long as your Internet connection is stable and Rockstar's servers don't go down.

How to AFK in GTA Online to take advantage of Nightclub's 3x Daily Income bonus this week?

This is the AFK screen in question (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is how easy it is to AFK in GTA Online for as long as you'd like:

Approach the Nightclub garage from the outside. Enter the blue marker to see a screen related to the garage floors. Do nothing on this screen until you're done AFKing.

It doesn't take any skill to do, so literally anybody with this business can perform this exploit. Gamers should also know that it doesn't matter which location for this property you're using for this trick. The above screenshot merely uses the West Vinewood spot as an example.

Daily Income is delivered to the safe every in-game day, which is about 48 minutes in the real world. Just sit back and chill until you feel ready to go to the safe and collect the free money.

This week's update

The most recent GTA Online weekly update offers several generous bonuses tied to Nightclubs:

3x Daily Income

2x money on Sell Missions

2x Popularity boost from management missions

40% discount on this business and its modifications

Free Pinned Flames livery for the Vapid Clique Wagon by doing a management and Source Goods Mission

Free Blêuter'd Tee by drinking any champagne

It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned AFK trick is also handy in helping players automatically accrue products for their Nightclub Warehouse. That helps you perform a Sell Mission later for 2x the usual revenue this week. Combining those Sell Missions with the 3x Daily Income is a magnificent way to get millions of in-game dollars while these bonuses are available in GTA Online.

An example of a player earning $150,000 in just one in-game day (Image via Rockstar Games)

One thing worth noting is that Nightclub Popularity will naturally fall over time. GTA Online players have two very easy ways to raise it back up so their Daily Income stays at $150,000:

Throw out a troublemaker whenever Marcel asks you to Replace the DJ for $10,000

The second method should be done in the basement since no cutscene plays there.

Hopefully, this GTA Online guide helps you earn a ton of money through the Nightclub's AFK method. You can always replicate this exploit in the upcoming weeks, but there might not be a cash multiplier for this business on most of them.

