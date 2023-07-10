5 reasons why GTA Vice City is still popular in 2023

The year 2002 saw the release of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Vice City, which went on to become one of the most popular games of all time. The primary reason was a combination of revolutionary gameplay, iconic soundtrack, and a deeply engaging plot. The title also benefitted from a great cast of characters that is still memorable today. While it initially faced the challenge of living up to its massively successful predecessor, Vice City surpassed all expectations.

Two decades since its launch, the title is still held in high regard by players, which isn't an easy thing to achieve. In this article, we will be taking a closer look at five reasons why GTA Vice City is still popular in 2023.

Engaging storyline and 4 more reasons why GTA Vice City is still popular in 2023

1) Setting

Rockstar Games' 2002 title is set in a fictional iteration of Miami, named Vice City. It is a bustling city full of colors, serene beaches, and picturesque locations, making it the perfect setting for GTA Vice City's story. In addition, the game's plot is set in the late 1980s, a vibrant decade that is fondly remembered today.

All of these things greatly helped in providing a deeply immersive experience, that only a few games could replicate at the time. In 2023, Vice City's setting makes for sublime nostalgia, bringing back old players and even inviting new ones to its wonderful world.

2) Engaging storyline

Back in 2002, not many games included a multiplayer mode, and hence, had to come up with a plot convincing enough to spark players' interest. Fortunately, GTA Vice City performs really well in this regard.

The game features an incredibly engaging storyline that portrays the journey of Tommy Vercetti, a member of the Forelli Crime Family, looking to make things right in Vice City.

Each mission offers something unique, keeping players on the edge of their seats till the very end. Even after the release of multiple new entries in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto Vice City's plot ranks pretty high.

3) Memorable characters

No matter how well-written, a story is only as good as its characters. With the wrong cast, GTA Vice City would not have been a great experience, but luckily, that wasn't the case. Besides having a solid lead character in Tommy Vercetti, Rockstar filled the title with an incredible cast. Some of these include Tommy's erratic lawyer, Ken Rosenberg, associate Kent Paul, and the antagonist, Sonny Forelli.

However, the most memorable of them all is Tommy Vercetti's eccentric partner in crime, Lance Vance. He, along with a few others, also appeared in 2006's GTA Vice City Stories, a prequel to this game.

4) Iconic soundtrack

A game's soundtrack is as important as anything else as it helps with immersion and sets the tone for any moment. GTA Vice City has the luxury of featuring some of the best music from the 1980s, which transports players back in time.

Artists like Michael Jackson, Laura Branigan, and many others can be heared on Vice City's radio. While many songs were unfortunately removed from the game quite recently, what remains is still a treat.

5) Release of The Definitive Edition

Rockstar Games remastered Grand Theft Auto's original trilogy and released it in 2022 as The Definitive Edition. Although it wasn't well-received, due to it being riddled with bugs, the remaster reminded everyone about the greatness of the original game.

Additionally, GTA 5 and Online have been out for almost a decade with no sequel in sight. Hence, many players returned to the 2002 classic to relive the Tommy Vercetti's journey on the east coast. While there isn't any official news regarding Grand Theft Auto 6, the sequel is heavily rumored to be set in Vice City.

Poll : On what platform did you first play GTA Vice City? PC Console 0 votes