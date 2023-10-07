GTA 6's $150 price leak is not good news for gamers

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6's alleged $150 price leak has been garnering a lot of attention from the gaming community. While most have dismissed the rumor, believing it to be impractical, others believe that could be true due to the title reportedly having a one billion dollar budget. Rockstar Games is yet to comment on the rumors, which has led to a lot of speculation.

That said, the $150 price leak is most likely fake since it doesn't seem to originate from any credible sources. However, if there is any truth to this, it doesn't look like good news for gamers.

What makes GTA 6's alleged $150 price leak bad news for gamers

Grand Theft Auto 6's $150 price leak emerged a few months ago and continues to make rounds on the internet. The rumor likely stems from the assumption that Rockstar will sell the game for a high price to recover its budget, which is reportedly one billion dollars.

Given the excitement surrounding the game, despite the absence of an official GTA 6 announcement or trailer, the title can be expected to do well in sales even with a high price tag. While this could render it unaffordable for many, what really makes it bad news for gamers is that more developers might follow suit.

Most games currently cost between $60 and $70, which is pretty reasonable. Developing high-quality titles has become very expensive today, and gaming studios are bound to charge in this range in order to recoup marketing and development expenditures.

If GTA 6's rumored $150 price tag turns out to be true and the game sells well, it might prompt other developers to price their titles similarly. In fact, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's Vault Edition is already priced at $99.99. That said, this is a special edition of the game that contains additional content.

Hence, if Rockstar Games actually has plans to sell its upcoming title for $150, it might be for a special edition instead of just the base game. The developer has previously sold such versions of its games. Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5, Max Payne 3, and even Red Dead Redemption 2 had collector's/special editions, which came with extra items.

Nevertheless, gamers shouldn't worry much about this alleged price leak since it hasn't been reported on by any reputed sources. Grand Theft Auto 5 recorded a billion dollars in sales just three days after launch, and its sequel could do even better, seeing the hype surrounding it, especially after last year's GTA 6 leaks.

As stated before, Rockstar Games is yet to confirm any details about the next Grand Theft Auto game. An official announcement is heavily rumored to take place this month, but there is, once again, no confirmation about it.

