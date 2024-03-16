5 reasons to own Obey 8F Drafter in GTA Online

The Obey 8F Drafter is one of GTA Online's Sports Cars. It debuted in July 2019 under the Diamond Casino and Resort update and has a sleek design that seems to have been inspired by the 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe. Those interested can get the car from Legendary Motorsport. However, understanding a product before purchasing it is very important.

This is because making money in this game can be a bit of a grind; hence, one should ideally spend only on the right commodities. With that in mind, let's take a look at five reasons to own an Obey 8F Drafter in GTA Online.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Good for free-roaming and other reasons to own an Obey 8F Drafter in GTA Online

1) Decent performance

GTA Online's Obey 8F Drafter has been given an overall performance rating of 70.25 by Rockstar Games. Here is a breakdown of its scores in different departments associated:

Speed - 80.48

- 80.48 Acceleration - 85.50

- 85.50 Braking - 33.33

- 33.33 Handling - 81.67

After a complete upgrade, the car can hit a decent top speed of 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h). It also accelerates really quickly and can achieve a high speed within seconds of starting up.

Although the 8F Drafter is far from being the fastest car in GTA Online, it can still be considered a pretty quick ride.

2) Handles well

There are many fast cars in GTA Online, but considering whether they can be kept under control at high speed is also very important. Needless to say, this helps in avoiding crashes.

The Obey 8F Drafter handles well, which is hinted by its handling score, and shouldn't trouble most players even at its top speed. The car maintains a good grip on the surface underneath and feels responsive. While the vehicle does tend to drift a little when making sharp turns, its balanced build keeps it steady and prevents it from spinning out.

3) Good for free-roaming

Free-roaming and visiting locations around the map of Los Santos and Blaine County can be a very relaxing experience. This can provide an escape from GTA Online's usual grind.

The Obey 8F Drafter is a pretty good choice for this activity. It is neither too slow nor too fast, and its handling should make traveling across the map a breeze. That said, players are advised to free-roam in Invite Only sessions to avoid any sort of interference from others, especially griefers.

4) Affordable price

8F Drafter's page on Legendary Motorsport (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

The Obey 8F Drafter is available on the in-game website, Legendary Motorsport, for a price of $718,000. While it may not seem affordable to some, it should be noted that the title's economy is highly inflated, and even average cars can cost millions.

Therefore, taking its performance into account, this is a pretty good deal. Players can also claim a free Obey 8F Drafter from Rockstar Games' official website for a limited time.

The offer was listed following the March 7, 2024, GTA Online weekly update and will be available until March 18, 2024. Those who claim the car in time can then get it for free from Legendary Motorsport between March 21, 2024, and April 3, 2024.

5) Decent customizability

As mentioned earlier, the Obey 8F Drafter sports a sleek design that is quite impressive in its standard form. However, it can be improved further via customization. The car can be modified in 24 categories that include cosmetic enhancements, such as liveries, spoilers, roof accessories, wind deflectors, and more, as well as performance upgrades.

The cost of completely upgrading the 8F Drafter is around $382,680, which most players should be able to afford. Upgradation will be cheap for those who get this vehicle as a free GTA Online sports car.

