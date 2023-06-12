GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update's plot explained

The San Andreas Mercenaries update is coming to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online on June 13, 2023. The plot seems to be centered around players opposing Merryweather Security Consulting as part of the Los Santos Angels. Rockstar Games has also hinted at the battle spanning air, land, and sea. Hence, this DLC update has the potential to be an action-packed adventure.

Although most details have been kept under wraps, a fair bit of information is available on Rockstar's Newswire blog and the short teaser trailer. Having said that, here is an explanation of the plot of the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

The plot of GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update explained

The primary antagonist of GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update is Los Santos' corrupt private military firm, Merryweather Security Consulting. While Merryweather is already a pretty big organization, it seems they are expanding their operations and pushing out freelancers in this field.

However, Charlie Reed, an ace pilot, and mercenary, has decided to push back. He is putting together a renegade outfit known as the Los Santos Angels to counter-operate against Merryweather, which players will be a part of in the update's plot. Besides Charlie Reed, other skilled pilots will also serve as members, but their names are unknown. However, Rooster McCraw was seen in the update's official artwork. Therefore, he might be a part of the crew.

The ultimate objective of San Andreas Mercenaries' missions is to disrupt Merryweather's forces. Rockstar Games has stated that the Los Santos Angels will take on lucrative private work, conduct raids and steal valuable data from server farms.

Their base of operations will most likely be the Mammoth Avenger that Charlie will set up as an aerial command center. The aircraft will receive an enhanced Operations Terminal and an overhauled Weapons System, some of which were seen in the teaser trailer.

Mammoth Avenger's new Operations Terminal (Image via YouTube/Rockstar Games)

The teaser also showcased an intense dogfight between new F-160 Raiju jets and a helicopter heading towards an Aircraft Carrier in a thunderstorm, which should make up for some action-packed missions in San Andreas Mercenaries' plot.

Interestingly, Rockstar mentioned in its Newswire post that players would run contraband and steal valuable commodities from roving targets. This might be linked with the Hangar in GTA Online, which also receives upgrades in the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Although Rockstar Games hasn't announced any official release time for the DLC, it could be out between 2 am and 7 am Pacific Time on June 13, 2023, like the release times of weekly updates and previous DLCs like The Last Dose.

However, the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update is available to pre-load right now on PlayStation 4 and 5.

Poll : Do you think San Andreas Mercenaries will be the best update of the year? Yes No 0 votes