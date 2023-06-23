5 fastest planes in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update

GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update introduced the new fastest plane in the game. Naturally, some players might wish to see how all aircraft in this class fare by comparison. This article lists the five fastest ones by top speed, as recorded by Broughy1322's data. Note that listing everything by lap time would result in a different top five.

All new planes have already been introduced in the San Andreas Mercenaries update. No possible new candidates can usurp the top five fastest options in this vehicle class. Everything listed below is weaponized, so players should know that the following aircraft can be useful in PvP or PvE situations.

Western Company Rogue and 4 other fast planes in GTA Online (as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update)

1) V-65 Molotok

A V-65 Molotok (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 207.75 mph

Many of the fastest planes in GTA Online were released long before GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced was even a thing. In fact, three of the top five vehicles in this article come from the Smuggler's Run update.

As of the recent San Andreas Mercenaries update, the V-65 Molotok is merely ranked in fifth place for the fastest plane in the game. Its top speed of 207.75 is still amazing, although its qualities outside of this stat aren't too noteworthy respective to what the next entries are capable of doing.

2) Mammoth Hydra

A Mammoth Hydra (Image via GTA Wiki)

Top Speed: 209.25 mph

GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update nerfed the Mammoth Hydra's weaponry, but that doesn't mean its amazing top speed was touched. It's still the fourth fastest plane in the entire game, with its excellent top speed of 209.25 mph.

Unfortunately, it's no longer the quickest VTOL vehicle in GTA Online since the Mammoth F-160 Raiju eclipses the Mammoth Hydra in that regard. While the Mammoth Hydra is no longer a likely candidate for the best plane in the game anymore, anybody who still owns it can make use of its incredible top speed.

3) Western Company Rogue

A Western Company Rogue (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 219.5 mph

An underrated option that happens to be one of the fastest planes is the Western Company Rogue. One huge advantage it has over its contemporaries in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries is its low price. Something this fast only costing $1,200,000 to $1,596,000 (depending on whether you unlocked the Trade Price) is an amazing deal.

Everything else on this list costs over $3,000,000, which is more than double the Western Company Rogue's price. Apart from that distinction, it's worth noting that the Western Company Rogue also has some good bombing options for gamers interested in that sort of weaponry.

4) Buckingham Pyro

A Buckingham Pyro (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 222.75 mph

The Buckingham Pyro was the former record holder for the fastest plane in GTA Online. Its impressive top speed of 222.75 mph is blindingly fast compared to most other vehicles in this game, and it has held onto its record since the Smuggler's Run update back in 2017.

Nowadays, the Buckingham Pyro is still a pretty good aircraft, especially since the next vehicle on this list is much more expensive. Its mobility is still amazing in a dogfight, so players shouldn't underestimate this aircraft just because it's been powercrept a little.

5) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

Top Speed: 232.5 mph

The San Andreas Mercenaries update introduced several great vehicles like the Bravado Buffalo EVX and Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT. Another fantastic option that debuted was the Mammoth F-160 Raiju, which now holds the record of the fastest plane in GTA Online. Not only that, but it's the quickest vehicle overall. A top speed of 232.5 mph is absolutely huge in this game.

On a similar note, the Mammoth F-160 Raiju's lap time, as recorded by Broughy1322, is 0:30.822, making it first place for all vehicles available in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries.

