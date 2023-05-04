Why GTA Online players must get Western Company Rogue after The Last Dose update

The Western Company Rogue is a great jet for its low price in GTA Online. It's not the best plane in the game, but most of this aircraft's competitors cost significantly more by comparison. Price isn't everything, so let's consider what else the Western Company Rogue has to its advantage. For starters, this plane is meant for beginners trying to become skilled aviators.

Most GTA Online players don't fly many jets, so having something cheap, good, and easy to use is a huge plus. This particular plane can withstand two explosives without blowing up and has a wide variety of weapons worth covering more in-depth in the next section of this article.

Why the Western Company Rogue is worth getting in GTA Online

Another official screenshot featuring this plane (image via Rockstar Games)

Like many fighter jets, the Western Company Rogue has a myriad of weapons that make it deadly to other players, so here's a list:

Machine Guns: Standard machine guns that are more niche than other options available to you.

Standard machine guns that are more niche than other options available to you. Explosive MG: Useful for destroying most unarmored vehicles in a single hit when you don't want to rely on missiles.

Useful for destroying most unarmored vehicles in a single hit when you don't want to rely on missiles. Missiles: Both homing and non-homing variants exist. For many new pilots, this weapon will be one of their most used options for defeating other players and NPCs.

Both homing and non-homing variants exist. For many new pilots, this weapon will be one of their most used options for defeating other players and NPCs. Explosive Bombs: You can drop them to deal heavy damage like most explosives.

You can drop them to deal heavy damage like most explosives. Incendiary Bombs: Creates fire when dropped.

Creates fire when dropped. Gas Bombs: Situationally useful if you want to replicate Tear Gas.

Situationally useful if you want to replicate Tear Gas. Cluster Bombs: This lets you drop a cluster of small bombs to deal devastating damage if they all hit.

Many of the other top-tier fighter jets cost way more money by comparison. For example:

B-11 Strikeforce: $3,800,000

$3,800,000 LF-22 Starling: $3,657,500

$3,657,500 P-996 LAZER: $6,500,000

$6,500,000 Hydra: $3,990,000

$3,990,000 Rogue: $1,596,000

In this example, the Western Company Rogue costs less than half of several of these amazing planes. A price of $1,596,000 is quite affordable in GTA Online, meaning it shouldn't take long to grind for that cash for anybody interested in becoming a pilot in this game.

Supreme top speed

There genuinely isn't much else faster than this plane (Image via Rockstar Games)

Based on Broughy1322's publicly available data for top speed, the Western Company Rogue is the second-fastest vehicle in all of GTA Online. For reference, it has a top speed of 219.5 mph, which is way faster than all cars. Only the Pyro is faster by comparison, and that's only with a top speed of 222.75 mph.

That amazing top speed helps make the Western Company Rogue extremely good for its low price. Combine that agility with good armor, and destroying this plane is quite difficult if a skilled pilot is flying it. This aircraft even has countermeasures to help prevent it from getting hit by enemy-homing missiles.

Verdict

The Western Company Rogue is absolutely worth owning in GTA Online. This plane is not even too expensive to the point where players need to unlock its Trade Price or wait for a discount (although saving any amount of money is always nice). If somebody is interested in getting a good jet, then this vehicle is a terrific first option to consider.

