Alleged GTA 6 Lucia and Jason actors continue to tease on Instagram, fans go crazy

Bryan Zampella, the alleged voice actor of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6's protagonist, Jason, has once again teased his involvement in the game. On his latest Instagram Live session, he and Lucia's unnamed alleged voice actor, reportedly the game's second lead character, played out a scenario. In it, the latter spikes Bryan's drink and proceeds to hit him on the head with a baseball bat.

This generated a lot of excitement within a large section of the fan base, as many believe they are genuinely involved with Rockstar Games' next title. This is, in fact, the second time in a very short while that Bryan has cryptically teased GTA 6.

This has led some fans to believe that an official announcement is in the works and could arrive soon.

Alleged GTA 6 voice actors of Jason and Lucia tease the upcoming game on Instagram

Dylan @_Dyllie_ #gta6 Lucia spikes Jason’s drink and whacks him 4k 120FPS hdr not fake not clickbait 100% real #gta6 Lucia spikes Jason’s drink and whacks him 4k 120FPS hdr not fake not clickbait 100% real https://t.co/gy0hzs2LlG

A video containing key moments from Bryan Zampella's Instagram Live in question was posted on Twitter by user @_Dyllie_. In it, the two alleged Grand Theft Auto 6 actors enact a light-hearted sketch.

The unnamed female discretely contaminates Bryan's drink before handing it over, following which he goes unconscious after a bit of struggle. She then brings out a baseball bat and pretends to hit Bryan on the head right before the video ends.

Needless to say, those who believe the pair to be involved with GTA 6 were thrilled at the subtle hints being dropped about the game. Moreover, some even think that this could possibly be a scene from the highly anticipated title:

David Gómez Gallardo @DavidGmezGall @_Dyllie_ I see it clearly, they are interpreting the mission in which Jason and Lucia meet @_Dyllie_ I see it clearly, they are interpreting the mission in which Jason and Lucia meet

clorox @therealcloruhx @_Dyllie_ There will probably be a mission where this will happen. @_Dyllie_ There will probably be a mission where this will happen.

🥨 @HuvelyesM @that1detectiv3 Imagine if he’s him and this is one of the cut scenes in gta 6 @that1detectiv3 Imagine if he’s him and this is one of the cut scenes in gta 6

Oddly enough, this is not the first time Bryan Zampella has teased GTA 6. Just a few days ago, he indirectly hinted at the game with ex-Rockstar senior camera artist Joe Rubino by talking about stealing cars, doing missions, and various Grand Theft Auto-related activities.

KYE 🎮 @kyetweets So the alleged GTA 6 actor mr zampella AKA “Jason” did a IG live with joey rubs who has worked with rockstar games in the past, both hinted at GTA 6 as much as they could, talking about Miami, Florida, cars, stars and night clubs etc #GTA6 ITS HIM! So the alleged GTA 6 actor mr zampella AKA “Jason” did a IG live with joey rubs who has worked with rockstar games in the past, both hinted at GTA 6 as much as they could, talking about Miami, Florida, cars, stars and night clubs etc #GTA6 ITS HIM! https://t.co/qrKyruBUKR

Given the proximity of the two events, there is a general belief among fans that Rockstar Games could finally reveal Grand Theft Auto 6 very soon.

However, there are also those who feel that neither of the alleged actors has anything to do with the game.

One should remember that Bryan Zampella is only alleged to be Jason because of his resemblance to the leaked character and his links with former Rockstar employees.

Therefore, the involvement of either of them in Rockstar's next title can only be confirmed after GTA 6 comes out.

