When is GTA 6 likely to come out: 2024 or 2025?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 is undoubtedly the most anticipated game in recent memory. Despite the absence of official news from developers, Rockstar Games, the buzz surrounding the title continues to grow rapidly. That said, several events that have occured of late point towards the Grand Theft Auto sequel releasing in either 2024 or 2025.

These include information from reputed insiders and data miners, and the game's creators anticipating massive revenue gains in the next two years. Let's take a closer look at whether GTA 6 is likely to come out in 2024 or 2025.

GTA 6 is most likely to come out in early 2025

Tez2's late 2024 to early 2025 release date prediction (Image via Reddit: u/SuckzForYou)

According to a well-known Rockstar Games insider, Tez2, the developers might have planned a Holiday 2024 release date for GTA 6. However, he also proposed the likelihood of it being delayed to the initial months of 2025.

Tez2 has regularly provided accurate information about Grand Theft Auto Online before official announcements or reveals. As a result, he has established a trustworthy reputation within the gaming community over the last few years.

His speculation regarding a late 2024 to early 2025 release window was also strengthened by Take-Two Interactive Software's (Rockstar Games' parent company) recent claims.

On May 17, 2023, the company hosted an earnings call wherein they announced an expected revenue of eight billion dollars in Net Bookings come Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25). While the anticipated gains aren't explicitly related to GTA 6, it could very likely be a by-product of its release around that time.

Interestingly, FY25 should last from 2024's second half to 2025's first half, which somewhat aligns with Tez2's proposed release window.

Tez2 has also suggested the possibility of the game being officially announced on GTA Online's 10-year anniversary.

Additionally, Bryan Zampella, allegedly the voice actor for Grand Theft Auto 6's protagonist, cryptically teased the highly anticipated sequel a few days back. Hence, fans have started to believe that an official announcement by Rockstar Games is imminent.

Therefore, if GTA 6 is finally revealed to the public this year, it will most likely come out in 2025. This is because Rockstar has recently exhibited a pattern of announcing their games at least two years ahead of its release.

For instance, Red Dead Redemption 2, their most recent game, was formally announced in 2016 and came out in 2018. Similarly, Grand Theft Auto V was revealed in 2011 and released in 2013 on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

So, if Grand Theft Auto 6 is officially teased or announced in 2023, it will most likely come in 2025, at the very least.

