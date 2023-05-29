GTA 6 leaks recap: Gameplay, locations, release date, and more

Rockstar Games have maintained silence regarding their upcoming title, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6. Despite being well under development, players have no information about its setting, features, release date, and other details. However, over 90 video clips of the unfinished game leaked online in September 2022 following a network intrusion at Rockstar. Still, there is very little we know about the highly anticipated sequel.

Besides leaks, several insiders have been communicating regularly with the player base regarding what they know about the title. With that said, let's take another look at the upcoming game's gameplay leaks, possible locations, speculated release dates, and more.

GTA 6 might return to a popular location, as per leaks

Rockstar Games confirmed the development of a new Grand Theft Auto game via a tweet in February 2022. While the developers wished to share more information at the right time, they experienced a network intrusion later that year in September.

Thus, the community got a detailed unofficial first look at the sequel's gameplay through the leaked development footage. While many were skeptical about its authenticity, Rockstar notified on Twitter that the videos were legitimate.

Vice City's new map could be much bigger (Image via Reddit: u/tusstaster)

Based on the leaks, the chosen location for Grand Theft Auto 6 may be Vice City. The sequel's alleged map was also leaked in March 2023, showcasing several locations seen earlier in 2002's GTA Vice City map. The upcoming game's map is also believed to be twice the size of Grand Theft Auto 5's playable area.

Although Rockstar did not reveal anything about the leaked GTA 6 map, the fact that it was taken down suggests that it may be authentic.

As far as gameplay is concerned, we do not know much. However, renowned Brazilian leaker Matheus Victor had predicted earlier in 2022 that a brother-sister duo would be the game's protagonists.

Male and female lead characters were then seen in the leaked development videos, with their names reportedly Jason and Lucia. Whether there will be more playable characters like in Grand Theft Auto 5 remains unknown.

There are also talks about Rockstar reinventing water physics in the upcoming game. It is being reported that it will emulate realistic water waves and collisions, which should allow the developers to implement new features. Hence, the leaked GTA 6 water physics could be a game changer.

Many players believe Rockstar Games has started dropping hints for the next game, as several Vice City-themed items were added with The Last Dose update in GTA Online. Furthermore, popular data miner Tez2 thinks the developers could officially tease it in either September or October 2023.

This aligns with a leaked letter allegedly sent by Take-Two Interactive Software to a Miami-based hotel, suggesting GTA 6's promotion could begin late this summer.

Based on information from Take-Two's recent earnings call, late 2024 to early 2025 seems like the most likely release window for Grand Theft Auto 6.

