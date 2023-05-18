GTA 6 will reportedly come out in 2024-2025, as per insider

A well-known gaming industry insider believes that Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 will reportedly be released in 2024 or 2025. While Rockstar Games hasn't announced a tentative release window for the highly anticipated sequel, several reports and leaks in the past have proposed it to be available within the next two years. Recently, a letter reportedly from Take-Two's Channel Marketing Director also surfaced online, containing Rockstar's plans for the game's promotional campaign.

If these reports are credible, players can expect an official announcement or trailer in the upcoming months. With that said, let's take a look at why Grand Theft Auto 6 could possibly be released in the next two years, according to insiders.

GTA 6 release date reportedly set around 2024 to 2025, as per reliable insider

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



- GTA 6 release window is late 2024 - early 2025.

- GTA 6 development mentioned by Take-Two for the first time; it is well underway.

- GTA 5 & RDR2 once again exceed expectations. Expect DLCs & monthly events to continue.

- GTA… Take-Two's financial call is over. Main takeaways:- GTA 6 release window is late 2024 - early 2025.- GTA 6 development mentioned by Take-Two for the first time; it is well underway.- GTA 5 & RDR2 once again exceed expectations. Expect DLCs & monthly events to continue.- GTA… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Take-Two's financial call is over. Main takeaways:- GTA 6 release window is late 2024 - early 2025.- GTA 6 development mentioned by Take-Two for the first time; it is well underway.- GTA 5 & RDR2 once again exceed expectations. Expect DLCs & monthly events to continue.- GTA… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/XN0xYtqwI9

Gaming Detective, a popular and reliable insider, believes that the release date for GTA 6 could be around late 2024 to early 2025. Take-Two Interactive Software, Rockstar Games' parent company, hosted an earnings call on May 17, 2023, wherein they announced that the sequel's development is well underway.

The gaming industry giants also declared an anticipated eight billion dollars worth of revenue in Net Bookings for the Fiscal Year 2025. Given the hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6, it can be assumed that these figures are related to the game's release. While no further details were revealed, the sequel's development should possibly be in its conclusive phase if the reported release window is true.

Many other well-known insiders, like Tez2, have reported about Rockstar aiming for a 2024 release date for GTA 6. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise if the sequel eventually releases within that time frame.

A letter addressed to a Miami-based hotel allegedly sent by Take-Two Interactive's Channel Marketing Director, Paul Swiderski, recently leaked online. If the artifact holds credence, Rockstar plans to begin the Grand Theft Auto 6 marketing campaign starting late this summer, lasting an entire year. This points towards a 2024-2025 release date.

Take-Two Interactive further announced at the earnings call that Grand Theft Auto V sold over 180 million units in its lifetime. The revenue generated from the game looks more than enough to make GTA 6 the most expensive game ever.

Poll : Do you believe that GTA 6 will be out before 2025? Yes No 0 votes